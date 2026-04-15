FREE PODCAST 4/15 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Fann react in real time to WWE cutbacks and AEW Dynamite rating, Karrion Kross, The Bucks, more (140 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (4-15-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Rich Fann. They reacted in real time to news of WWE roster cutbacks, AEW Dynamite’s big ratings increase this week, plus they discuss WrestleMania 37, Karrion Kross’s promo, The Young Bucks heel turn, and more from NXT, AEW, Raw, and more.

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