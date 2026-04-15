AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door PPV officially announced

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AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is officially happening again in 2026.

AEW issued a press release today announcing that the Forbidden Door PPV will be held on June 28 at the SAP Center at San Jose. AEW COO Tony Khan commented on the announcement of the show in the press release issued by AEW. “We are excited to bring AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door to the SAP Center at San Jose on Sunday, June 28,” said Khan. “AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door has become one of professional wrestling’s biggest events of the year thanks to our incredible partnerships with New Japan Pro Wrestling, CMLL and Stardom, and we look forward to fans in attendance and those watching around the world being a part of history.”

NJPW president Hiroshi Tanahashi also commented on the announcement. “This year sees the fifth AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door and whenever New Japan Pro Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling collide, we see great chemistry between the wrestlers and many memorable moments,” said Tanahashi. “This year, NJPW will be playing for keeps to win more than ever. Our roster is fired up to show just how exciting New Japan Pro Wrestling is, and fans can expect a sensational event.”

Tickets go on sale on April 27 at 10 a.m. PT.

AEW’s press release follows:

April 15, 2026 – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today announced that SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. will host AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on Sunday, June 28. The groundbreaking event will air live around the world on pay-per-view and stream live on HBO Max pay-per-view and feature stars from promotions around the world including All Elite Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, CMLL and Stardom. Tickets for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door will go on sale Monday, April 27 at 10AM PT. Fans interested in early access presale opportunities can register to become an AEW Insider by visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider. “We are excited to bring AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door to the SAP Center at San Jose on Sunday, June 28,” said AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan. “AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door has become one of professional wrestling’s biggest events of the year thanks to our incredible partnerships with New Japan Pro Wrestling, CMLL and Stardom, and we look forward to fans in attendance and those watching around the world being a part of history.” “This year sees the fifth AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door and whenever New Japan Pro Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling collide, we see great chemistry between the wrestlers and many memorable moments,” said New Japan Pro Wrestling President Hiroshi Tanahashi. “This year, NJPW will be playing for keeps to win more than ever. Our roster is fired up to show just how exciting New Japan Pro Wrestling is, and fans can expect a sensational event.” Additional information regarding AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door will be announced in the near future.