AEW announces partnership with NFL to release lucha masks for all 32 teams

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AEW announced they have partnered with the NFL to release lucha masks for all 32 NFL teams. The masks will be available to purchase tonight at shopaew.com.

AEW COO Tony Khan commented on the release of the AEW NFL lucha masks in a press release issued by AEW. “We are thrilled for the official launch of AEW NFL officially licensed Lucha masks,” said Khan. “The AEW NFL collection is the perfect opportunity for fans to showcase their passion for both All Elite Wrestling and their favorite National Football League team at the same time.”

The press release follows:

April 15, 2026 – For the first time in history, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today announced the groundbreaking launch of AEW NFL officially licensed Lucha masks for all 32 NFL teams. The AEW NFL collection will be available for purchase beginning tonight during AEW Dynamite at ShopAEW.com. “We are thrilled for the official launch of AEW NFL officially licensed Lucha masks,” said AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan. “The AEW NFL collection is the perfect opportunity for fans to showcase their passion for both All Elite Wrestling and their favorite National Football League team at the same time.”