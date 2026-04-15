Cody Rhodes says “That’s an interesting question” in response to being asked if he could push back on McAfee involvement in storylines

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Cody Rhodes was asked if he was able to push back on Pat McAfee’s involvement in his storyline with Randy Orton as they build towards their match for the WWE Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 42. McAfee has gotten a negative reaction from WWE fans since he became involved in Orton and Rhode’s storyline on Smackdown on April 3.

Despite WWE having a long history between Rhodes and Orton to use heading into their WrestleMania 42: Night 1 main event, McAfee has cut promos talking about how WWE’s business is cold heading into WrestleMania. He has also mentioned poor ticket sales for WrestleMania and poor ratings for WWE shows during his promos as well.

“That’s an interesting question,” said Rhodes during an appearance with Jimmy Traina on the SI Media Podcast. “I’d say that’s an interesting question. I’ll just leave it. That’s a fair question.”

Rhodes said that he was happy to see Damien Priest speak out publicly against McAfee’s involvement in WWE storylines when he said it sucks. “I didn’t know the boys were out there,” said Rhodes. “Priest, I love that. That’s funny. He’s a good egg. I had a wrestler yesterday who whispered in my ear like it was the 1980s and we were getting into a fight, Royce Keys told me, ‘I got your back no matter what.’ I was in the middle of signing my weight belts. We’re good. It’s okay. Now, I know that, so that made me feel really good. The respect of your peers. You can’t beat that.”