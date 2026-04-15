AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (4/15): Keller’s report on MJF vs. Darby for AEW World Title, Willow vs. Kamille for TBS Title, Knight vs. Claudio for TNT Title, Renee interviews Jericho

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AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

APRIL 15, 2026



AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR EVERETT, WASH. AT ANGEL OF THE WINDS ARENA AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAXREPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Bryan Danielson

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,866 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,184. The arena has a capacity of 9,000 spectators when configured for concerts. Attendance for the previous visit on May 15, 2024 was 3,553.

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[HOUR ONE]

-Renee Paquette stood outside the arena and said AEW upper management had been trying to reach him for days to tell him Darby wanted the AEW World Title match tonight. MJF just happened to drive up then and got out of a vehicle. When Renee brought up Darby, MJF interrupted and asked why they’re talking about the guy he beat twice with a headlock takeover. He said they should be talking about him. He listed the men he beat and the moves he has kicked out of and preventing Hangman Page from challenging for the AEW World Title ever again. Don Callis walked up to MJF and congratulated him on his win. He apologized for “the Andrade thing.” MJF didn’t know why he said that. Callis said Andrade lost to Darby. MJF said he didn’t see it because he was preparing for his match. MJF told Callis told Andrade that he won’t ever be champion because he’s not championship material. Renee yelled at MJF that Darby wants to face him for the title. MJF asked when. She said, “Now!” He exclaimed, “What the f—!”

(Keller’s Analysis: Not a fan of this set-up. It’s preposterous on numerous levels all for the knee-slappin’ punchline that MJF is blindsided and ill-prepared to defend the title without notice. There’s nothing about this believable and it seems unfair and unprofessional for AEW, in storyline, to force a World Champion to defend in this situation. Since when do challengers earn no. 1 contendership and get to pick the date and time of a match?)

-Darby made his entrance. Then MJF’s music played. He marched out and yelled that he’s not wrestling a match he just found out about three seconds ago. He told booing fans to shut up. A fan held up a sign that said, “MJF spins squares in Tetris.” He said he’ll get his lawyer on the case and he’d “sue that skank Aubry.” He said he’d sue “that perfect, Justin Roberts.” He said he’d sue Tony Khan and WBD and all the fans “who decide to live in a dumpster-fire like Washington. Tony Schiavone said, “This is so bogus.” Fans chanted, “Ring the bell!” His mic started to go out, so he asked for a new mic.

MJF told Darby he’s doing him a favor. He said he’s a good underdog and the people love him because he’s like them, “good, but not great.” He said he’s not championship material. “With love and respect, you’re not ready to be…” at which point Darby yanked the mic away. Darby said all it takes is one night to drop the wrestling world on its head. He said if he’s not ready now, he’d never be ready. He started to sob as he talked saying he killed himself for this city. He said he taped posters around the city for tonight’s show. He said he climbed Mt. Everest and planted the AEW flag at top. He talked about starting his career near there. He said he took a deep breath and said he would either succeed as Darby or fail as Darby, but he wouldn’t change a thing about himself. He yelled, “Ring the bell!”

MJF told everyone to relax. “We’re not ringing the bell,” he said. Bryan Danielson stood and said he just got a message from Tony Khan. He said TK agreed with MJF that it is unfair for him to wrestle when he is unprepared. MJF gloated and said, “That is justice!” Danielson said that’s why TK is going to give him “plenty of time to prepare.” He said the match will instead happen in tonight’s main event slot. MJF threw a new fit. Fans chnated, “Yes!” Danielson told MJF that if he refused, he’d be stripped of the AEW Title. Darby said he’ll beat his ass with a headlock takeover. He threw down the mic and made his way to the back as MJF soaked up the situation.

(Keller’s Analysis: I think the overly contrived setup, which felt too cute and a real stretch overall, was deemed a worthy tradeoff to build the main event with MJF throwing a fit and Darby showing that passion about the match in a context in front of fans like that. On balance, it was probably worth it since that segment certainly build anticipation for the main event, but there had to be a way that didn’t feel so fake to set up. It would have been really cheap to have Darby get a match against a the champ who had zero notice, regardless of the circumstances, so at least now, win or lose, Darby will be facing a champion who had at least a couple hours roughly to prepare.)

-Footage aired from Sunday of Schiavone asking Kenny Omega after his loss for a comment. Omega said he had nothing. He sat next to Will Ospreay hwo was in rough shape mentally and physically. They compared notes about how their night didn’t go well. Omega said he felt he let everyone down. Ospreay said he was there when he lost to Okada in 2017 and he douted himself but he bounced back. Omega said that was ten years ago (math?) and he doesn’t feel he has any time left, whereas Ospreay does. He told Ospreay he has the heart of a wrestler. He said AEW and pro wrestler is on his shoulders from here on. He said he’s still got it. He said his dream and ambition is still being the AEW World Champion. He said he isn’t giving up on that, but Omega shouldn’t either. Ospreay stood and kissed Omega’s head and gave him additional encouragement. Omega took a deep breath and said, “Maybe I can’t give up, maybe there is still a chance.” He stood and said, “No more cameras, please.”

(Keller’s Analysis: That was well done. This plays up the “agony of defeat” aspect of sports that is glossed over too often.)

(1) TOMMASO CIAMPA vs. DESMOND XAVIER

The other Rascalz joined Desmond in the aisle during his ring entrance. The bell rang 17 minutes into the hour. Excalibur said if Desmond wins this match, he’d be in contention for TNT Title shot. Ciampa got in initial offense. Desmond made a comeback and teased a dive. Ciampa moved before Desmond launched. They cut to a double-box break at 3:00. [c/db]

Ciampa took over during the break. Schiavone said during the break, fans were chanting “Bald!” at him Ciampa. He said Ciampa told them to save it for Ricochet. Schiavone plugged Collision airing on Thursday night for a special “Spring Break” episode.

When Desmon leaped off the top rope, Ciampa knocked him out of mid-air with a knee. He followed with a back stabber and then lowered his kneepad and landed a running kneestrike for the clean win.

WINNER: Ciampa in 10:00.

-As his music played, he held a mic and said to cut his music. He said he’s sick of waiting. He said he wants it all and he came to AEW “because this is where the best wrestle.” He said it snidely. He said he wants all the gold. He said he wants the winner of MJF vs. Darby. He stood and gave a running kick to Desmon’s ribcage.

–

Announced Matches & Other Notes

MJF vs. Darby Allin – AEW World Championship match

Willow Nightingale vs. Kamille – TBS Championship match

“The Jet” Kevin Knight vs. Claudio Castagnoli – TNT Championship match

Renee Paquette interviews Jericho