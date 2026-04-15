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VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1965 (Apr. 15, 2026): Keller’s AEW Dynasty PPV Report & Staff Roundtable Reviews, Parks revisits his WM42 line-up predictions, Keller’s TV reports

April 15, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Newsletter #1965

Cover-dated April 15, 2026

LINK: 1965 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

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SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s report on AEW Dynasty PPV… AEW Dynasty Staff Roundtable Reviews… Greg Parks column on revisiting his WrestleMania 42 line-up predictions from earlier this year… Keller’s TV reports… More…

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