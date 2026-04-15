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VIP PODCAST 4/15 – Collision Cafe with Zilem & Halley: AEW Dynasty review including Ricochet vs. Jericho, Darby vs. Andrade, Casino Gauntlet, more (69 min.)

April 15, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Taylor Halley discuss the following:

  • 00:26 Cold open
  • 04:39 Dynasty overall thoughts
  • 08:35 Zero Hour highlights
  • 11:28 Bucks vs. Okada Takeshita
  • 14:51 Ricochet vs. Jericho return
  • 19:06 Darby vs. Andrade steals show
  • 22:12 Darby calls for title shot
  • 26:25 FTR vs. Cope cage tag titles
  • 32:00 Casino Gauntlet breakdown
  • 35:39 Kevin Knight push
  • 38:44 Setting the women to fail
  • 45:30 Moxley vs. Ospreay
  • 51:19 Cody return speculation
  • 01:00:27 Trios match injury
  • 01:02:46 MJF vs. Omega main event
  • 01:05:50 Show grades and wrap

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