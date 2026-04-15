VIP PODCAST 4/15 – Collision Cafe with Zilem & Halley: AEW Dynasty review including Ricochet vs. Jericho, Darby vs. Andrade, Casino Gauntlet, more (69 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Taylor Halley discuss the following:

00:26 Cold open

04:39 Dynasty overall thoughts

08:35 Zero Hour highlights

11:28 Bucks vs. Okada Takeshita

14:51 Ricochet vs. Jericho return

19:06 Darby vs. Andrade steals show

22:12 Darby calls for title shot

26:25 FTR vs. Cope cage tag titles

32:00 Casino Gauntlet breakdown

35:39 Kevin Knight push

38:44 Setting the women to fail

45:30 Moxley vs. Ospreay

51:19 Cody return speculation

01:00:27 Trios match injury

01:02:46 MJF vs. Omega main event

01:05:50 Show grades and wrap

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