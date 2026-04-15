VIP PODCAST 4/15 – Collision Cafe with Zilem & Halley: AEW Dynasty review including Ricochet vs. Jericho, Darby vs. Andrade, Casino Gauntlet, more (69 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Taylor Halley discuss the following:
- 00:26 Cold open
- 04:39 Dynasty overall thoughts
- 08:35 Zero Hour highlights
- 11:28 Bucks vs. Okada Takeshita
- 14:51 Ricochet vs. Jericho return
- 19:06 Darby vs. Andrade steals show
- 22:12 Darby calls for title shot
- 26:25 FTR vs. Cope cage tag titles
- 32:00 Casino Gauntlet breakdown
- 35:39 Kevin Knight push
- 38:44 Setting the women to fail
- 45:30 Moxley vs. Ospreay
- 51:19 Cody return speculation
- 01:00:27 Trios match injury
- 01:02:46 MJF vs. Omega main event
- 01:05:50 Show grades and wrap
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