WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (3/28): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Punk-Reigns-Rollins contract signing, Street Profits vs. Pretty Deadly for WWE Tag Titles, Knight vs. Strowman for U.S. Title

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

MARCH 28, 2025

LONDON, ENGLAND AT O2 Arena

AIRED ON TAPE DELAY ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 15,746 were distributed headed into the show. The arena was set up for 16,211. The arena has a capacity of approximately 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

– Joe Tessitore welcomed us to London and the O2 Arena, noting that WrestleMania is 22 days away. They showed the montage of wrestlers who will be on tonight’s show walking around backstage somewhere, starting with Seth Rollins, who approached a security detail that was assigned to him for tonight’s contract signing for the triple threat match between Rollins, C.M. Punk, and Roman Reigns. Seth looked annoyed, presumably at the need for him to have security guards assigned to him. They also showed Charlotte Flair, Michin (with B-Fab), L.A. Knight, who received a huge pop, and Braun Strowman, who will challenge tonight for Knight’s United States Championship. Lastly, Cody Rhodes made this week’s “from the back through the Gorilla position” entrance to a huge ovation. As we’ve come to expect when the WWE travels overseas, the fans sang along to his entrance theme while Tessitore hyped Cody’s upcoming WWE Championship title defense against John Cena at WrestleMania.

Cody basked in the fans’ cheers for a minute and then predictably asked them what they wanted to talk about. However, what they apparently wanted was to serenade him some more. Eventually, Cody said that while he will be facing John Cena at WrestleMania, he will be standing face-to-face with Cena in just a few nights.

– Randy Orton interrupted and took his turn to soak in the fans’ adulation and singing. Orton said that although he is not the sentimental type, “tonight, screw it.” He pointed out that Cody wasn’t happy when he was previously in WWE and knew that he wasn’t going to grow here so he left. Orton said that took some “big-ass balls” and that Randy appreciated him for it. But Randy also knew that Cody would come back to WWE one day and that when Cody did, he had grown. Orton brought up the Hell in a Cell match that Cody won with a torn pectoral muscle and then went on to finish his story by defeating Roman Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. Randy said that 99.9 percent of the reason WWE business is booming right now is because of Cody, which led to another round of the fans serenading Rhodes. Randy told Cody that he was proud of him, but that now it’s time for WrestleMania, where Randy will kick Kevin Owens’s head in, and Cody will beat John Cena up and down the Vegas strip. After the dust settles and the smoke clears, Randy is will seek his 15th World Championship against Cody.

– The United Kingdom’s own Drew McIntyre interrupted to more cheers from the crowd. Drew mentioned how sick it makes him to watch these two nepo-babies (Rhodes and Orton) having a lovefest in the ring. McIntyre questioned what Orton has done to deserve a championship match, pointing out that more people talk about Drew’s 5:46 second world-title reign than Orton’s entire comeback, so Randy needed to get to the back of the line. Then Drew told Cody that he should have listened to Drew about Cena, and if he had then it would be Drew versus Cody at WrestleMania. But Cody didn’t and now Drew has to wrestle that “guy-liner wearing Teemu Undertaker” Damian Priest. Regardless, Drew said he is going to be the one that takes the title from Cody. He also pointed out that Randy looks great…on the outside. But, according to McIntyre Randy’s back is hanging by a thread, so if Randy provokes Drew, then he’ll break it. Cody kicked Drew and Randy attempted an RKO, but Drew escaped and slid out of the ring.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Cody barely had the chance to say anything before he was interrupted, so he never addressed his current issues with Cena. This segment was about Randy and Drew letting Cody know that they want Cody’s title. The new and most interesting development was that Randy finally expressed his desire to win his 15th world championship. It will be interesting to see if Orton remains on the up-and-up with Cody throughout that imminent feud that screams Summerslam main event to me.

– WWE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, two weeks into their title reign, and Pretty Deadly were separately shown walking backstage. [c]

– Wade Barrett welcomed viewers back with breaking news that due to the animosity they just showed, Randy Orton will be taking on Drew McIntyre tonight.‘‘‘‘

– The Street Profits made their entrance to their new theme music and wearing all-black wrestling gear. The new Smackdown ring announcer Mark Nash introduced the tag team champions as Tessitore mentioned that Nash is known as the “voice of Vegas.” He also said that Lillian Garcia will still appear on WWE shows. Pretty Deadly entered to the biggest ovation they’ve received in WWE in front of their home country crowd.

(1) MONTEZ FORD & ANGELO DAWKINS vs. KIT WILSON & ELTON PRINCE – Tag Team Championship Match

Tessitore was overjoyed at how hot this London crowd is tonight. The bell rang 32 minutes into the hour. Dawkins with a shoulder-block to Wilson followed by an attack in the corner. Wilson tagged in Prince who hit a nice dropkick on Dawkins. That brought Ford into the ring where he received a double hip toss. Prince leapfrogged Dawkins leading to Wilson nailing Angelo with a DDT. Pretty Deadly was off to hot start as they cut to a commercial but stayed with the action on split-screen. [c]

The two teams traded blows and a couple pin attempts during the break. When they returned, Dawkins hit an enzuigiri on Wilson knocking him to the ropes. But Wilson exploded with a huge clothesline followed by a double-team codebreaker for a two-count. Dawkins recovered and hit a sky-high spinebuster on Prince. Ford tagged in and nailed his patented frog splash on Wilson, but Prince was still in the ring and rolled up Ford for a big nearfall.

Ford hit a superkick on Prince followed by a Dawkins-aided back suplex into a cover, but Wilson broke up the count to the delight of the crowd. The crowd came alive chanting for Pretty Deadly. All four men launched themselves out of their respective corners at each other as the crowd erupted. Pretty Deadly hit a version of the Hart Attack (but with a neckbreaker instead of a clothesline) on Dawkins leading to another huge nearfall that Ford broke up. The crowd booed. Dawkins escaped another double-team attempt. Ford hit a Doomsday blockbuster on Wilson off of Dawkins’ shoulders for the win in their first title defense.

WINNERS: The Street Profits via pinfall in 7:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: A good match for the time it was given. It must have felt really good for Wilson and Prince to receive that kind of support from their home country crowd. The Street Profits continue to confuse me. The have perma-scowls on their faces indicating that they should be heels, but they don’t really cheat. I guess we are supposed to believe they are tough babyfaces? I’d like to see WWE figure out how they want to frame all their Smackdown tag-teams because they have a lot of talent right now.)

– They showed a backstage segment with Zelina Vega, Kayden Carter, and Katana chance chatting about something earlier tonight. The “Secret Hervice” Piper Niven and Alba Fyre walked in and scoped out the room, noting that there was only one miniscule threat (Vega). The United States Champion Chelsea Green entered. Vega pointed out that she might be small but she is clearly a big threat to Green.

– Kayden Carter & Katana Chance made their entrance. [c]

– They showed a video package for the classic Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin submission match from Wrestlemania 13. The announcers said that this “Immortal Moment” will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Hart and Austin will both be there for the induction.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Smart move by WWE to start inducting “moments” into the Hall of Fame. Why do I think it’s a smart move you may ask? Well, that’s simple, my dear reader. It gives them more opportunities to have the biggest stars give speeches at the Hall of Fame ceremonies, which means more eyeballs will be watching, which means more money in the Rock’s pocket. I kid. I think.)

– Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman entered the arena with their own security detail in tow.

– Piper Niven and Alba Fyre made their entrance with Chelsea Green. They were officially announced as “The Secret Hervice.”

(2) KAYDEN CARTER & KATANA CHANCE vs. PIPER NIVEN & ALBA FYRE (w/Chelsea Green)

Chance and Carter hit a few double-team moves to start off the match and then one more at ringside. Niven regained control by nailing a cannonball flip off the apron. [c]

Carter was in control against Fyre after the break. Carter hit a legdrop for a two-count. Niven missed a senton attempt that landed on Fyre. The crowd chanted something that I couldn’t understand Carter and Chance hit their kegstand finisher, but the pin attempt was broken up. Green got up on the apron and distracted the referee. Niven recovered and hit a Piper Driver for the win.

WINNERS: The Secret Hervice via pinfall in 8:00.

The Secret Hervice attacked Chance and Carter after the match. Zelina Vega ran down to the ring to help but ultimately lost to the numbers game. Green stood tall over Vega.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Easy win for Niven and Fyre. I don’t see Vega defeating Green for the title.)

– L.A. Knight walked backstage for his U.S. title match up next. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

Wade Barrett reminded the audience that the triple threat match contract signing is happening tonight. Lewis Capaldi, a huge UK musical artist, and UFC welterweight fighter Oban Elliott were shown in the crowd.

Braun Strowman entered for the next match. The United States Champion LA Knight made his entrance to massive cheers.

(3) LA KNIGHT vs. BRAUN STROWMAN – United States Championship match

This was L.A. Knight’s first title defense for this reign. Strowman used his power to dominate early. Barrett mentioned that Strowman viewed winning this match and the U.S. Title as his path to WrestleMania. Braun hit a huge boot to Knight’s face on the outside. [c]

Knight tried to rally and finally knocked Braun off his feet. Knight hit a back suplex on Strowman followed by an elbow drop for a nearfall. Braun clotheslined Knight to the floor and went for the Strowman Express on the floor. But Jacob Fatu appeared from the crowd and intercepted him. Fatu hit Strowman with a Samoan drop on the announcer’s desk. The fans chanted for Fatu as he beat down Braun in the ring.

L.A. Knight returned to the ring to attack Fatu. But Fatu hit Knight with a Samoan drop too and then hit repeated running hip attacks on Strowman. Jacob hit successive moonsaults from the top rope on Strowman and left him lying.

WINNER: No Contest at 7:00

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Fatu is such an impressive athlete and the fans love him. It seems like he is being turned into a babyface, but personally I hope they reconsider because there is still SO much left to gain from him as a monster heel. I’d like to see him really attack a beloved babyface post-WrestleMania and hopefully get some real heat from it. Perhaps he will be the United States Champion at that time too?)

– They showed footage from last Monday when Jimmy Uso smacked World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. Jackie Redmond interviewed Jimmy. Jimmy said he would keep smacking Gunther as many times as it takes. He said Jey is going to go to WrestleMania and “bust Gunther’s ass” and become the World Heavyweight Champion. Jimmy left and ran into The Miz and Carmelo Hayes. Miz told Jimmy that he and his brother are just career sidekicks while Gunther is the main character. Miz also said that unlike him, Jey will never know what it means to carry the industry. Jimmy teased like he was going to smack Miz and Miz cowered in fear. Jimmy said he would go talk to General Manager Nick Aldis about making a Jimmy Uso vs. The Miz match for later tonight.

– Solo Sokoa and Tama Tonga confronted Jacob Fatu in the back for not letting them know that he was going to attack Strowman during the last match. Fatu wasn’t sorry and he said when it comes to Strowman, Jacob will be the last man standing. He also said he is going to win the United States Championship with Solo and Tama or without them.

– They showed a video of Naomi saying she’s always been a woman that does the right thing. She questioned why Bianca Belair doesn’t agree with her that attacking Jade Cargill was the right thing? Naomi was crying. She said Bianca needs to ask herself who inspired her. It wasn’t Jade. It was Naomi. But now Naomi is done being treated as the third wheel. Naomi advised Jade to proceed with caution moving forward.

– Nick Aldis told Jade that Naomi isn’t here tonight. Jade said that “it’s on sight” when she does see her. Michin and B-Fab told Jade that was Naomi did was uncalled for. [c]

(4) MICHIN (with B-Fab) vs. CHARLOTTE FLAIR

As soon as Michin and B-Fab entered the ring, Naomi attacked from behind. She smashed B-Fab’s face into the announce table. Jade ran down to ringside and chased Naomi off.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Naomi is showing a spark that I’ve never seen from her before. I’m excited to see if she can harness it into something. My only concern is that I can’t envision a scenario where she could get the best of Jade in a physical confrontation by herself. She may need backup from somewhere. )

Charlotte entered for the match but had a staredown with Cargill on the stage.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Jade vs. Charlotte should be very fun when it happens.)

Charlotte hit a big boot on the Michin, who is already injured from Naomi’s attack. [c]

Charlotte was in full control after the break. Charlotte went for a moonsault, but Michin powerbombed her from the top rope for a nearfall. Michin hit a running knee for another two-count. Charlotte with some signature chops but missed another big boot. Michin goes for the Eat Defeat but Charlotte counters. Michin hits it but Charlotte gets a toe on the ropes. Michin tries to kick Charlotte on the outside but misses and kicks the steel steps. Back in the ring Charlotte locks in the Figure 8 and Michin taps out.

WINNER: Charlotte Flair via submission in 8:00

– Jackie Redmond interviewed WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton backstage. Stratton said that Charlotte is so insecure that she couldn’t let a 25-year old rookie get a word in last week during their face-to-face interview. Stratton also said that when she beats Charlotte at Wrestlemania, then maybe Flair will finally shut up. Tiffany said that “what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas” and for Charlotte it will be her ego that stays in Vegas after Tiffany defeats her.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: I think this feud is gaining some steam. Tiffany is more effective when she isn’t acting like a one-note ditzy blonde. Champions are better than that. Stratton is starting to show is better than that too. With this current trajectory Charlotte can really put her over huge.)

– Randy Orton made his entrance for his match [c]

– They showed the Triple H Hall of Fame video. Tessitore ran down the events of Wrestlemania Week including the Undertaker’s One Man Show and The Roast of Wrestlemania.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: I’ll probably end up watching it because I’m a glutton for punishment, but did anyone ask for Wrestlemania to be roasted? Wait, are they going to talk about the Wrestlemania VIII venue debacle? Or perhaps the annually inflated attendance numbers? THAT could be fun! In fact, hear me out. Imagine how hilarious it would be if they announced the attendance for the Roast as something completely and obviously inflated? We’d all be in on the joke, right? Hilarious.)

[HOUR THREE]

(5) RANDY ORTON vs. DREW MCINTYRE

Drew McIntyre entered to cheers and chants again, while Tessitore talked about how Orton came out earlier and heaped praise on Cody Rhodes and said he was proud of Cody for his accomplishments. McIntyre attacked Orton’s back and asked him how it felt. This is the 9th time McIntyre and Orton have wrestled each other. Orton hits punches in the corner and throws Drew outside the ring. Orton hits a back suplex on the announcer’s table as they cut to a split-screen. [c]

Back in the ring Orton and McIntyre traded punches. Drew gets the advantage until Randy fires up with a clothesline out of the corner, followed by his vintage powerslam and hanging DDT. As Orton prepares for the RKO he spots Kevin Owens at ringside. Owens distracts him and when Orton turns around McIntyre hits a Claymore kick for the win.

WINNER: Drew McIntyre via pinfall in 8:00

– Owens dragged Orton out of the ring and slammed him into the announcer’s desk. Owens attempted a piledriver on the desk but Randy escaped. Orton attempted a punt on the outside but Owens leaped the barrier and scurried away into the crowd. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Someone is getting a punt to the head at Wrestlemania. I vote for Pat McAfee.)

– They showed the Rey Fenix video and it said that he’s debuting next Friday on Smackdown. Also, on Smackdown next week will be Naomi vs. B-Fab.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Should be an easy win for Naomi. I’m more excited about Fenix.)

(6) JIMMY USO vs. THE MIZ

Jimmy Uso entered for his match as the announcers noted that Jimmy has been trying to help take the pressure off of Jey lately. The Miz entered without Carmelo Hayes.

Jimmy tackled Miz, then nailed him with an uppercut. Miz recovered and hit a boot to the face of a seated Uso. Miz to the outside. Jimmy teased a leap over the top rope onto Miz but then rolled outside and hit him with a big right hand knocking Miz into the barrier. [c]

Back from the break Uso was in total control until Miz awkwardly countered a clothesline attempt with his own. They traded pinfall attempts to no avail. Miz hits his repeated kicks to the chest of a seated Uso. Jimmy barely kicks out of a pin attempt. Miz tried for a springboard maneuver, but he ate a superkick instead. Jimmy hit a top rope splash for the victory.

WINNER: Jimmy Uso via pinfall in 8:00

– Jimmy stood on the announcer’s table and took a headset. He looked at the hard camera and spoke directly to Gunther, saying he would be Private Gunther and salute Big Jim on Monday. Jimmy led the crowd in a Yeet.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Good match by two veterans. It appears that Jimmy has been relegated to helping his brother this year at Wrestlemania. It should lead to some dramatic moments over the next couple weeks. This was the week of 8-minute matches.)

– McIntyre hugged Lewis Capaldi in the back. Jackie congratulated Drew on his victory tonight. Drew said that he called Damian Priest out last week and he didn’t even show up tonight. McIntyre walked outside into the parking lot and was immediately attacked by Priest. Priest started slamming McIntyre’s head into a convertible until the driver got out of it to complain. Priest slammed the innocent driver into some boxes. Drew used that distraction to grab Priest and slam him into the side of the car. Priest recovered and chokeslammed McIntyre through the car’s windshield! Priest: “Rest in peace jackass.”

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Ouch. That was a brutal landing for McIntyre. Anytime anyone calls someone “Teemu” anything they need to expect a swift revenge. )

– With HIS assigned security detail in tow, C.M. Punk smirked as he walked in the parking lot past McIntyre who was still laying there in pain. [c]

– They replayed the John Cena-Cody Rhodes segment from this week’s RAW.

– Nick Aldis welcomed everyone to the contract signing for the “biggest triple threat match in the history of Wrestlemania.” There is a table and chairs set up in the ring. Roman Reigns made his long entrance along with Paul Heyman as the fans held their “ones” in the air. His assigned security stood behind him. Most of the entrance happened on a split-screen. [c]

– The Crowd chanted “OTC” and “Roman, Roman Reigns” Roman: “London, acknowledge me.” Reigns soaked in all the cheers. Even Paul Heyman joined in on the chants. Roman signed the contract. Seth Rollins’s music played and he cackled his way down to the ring as the London crowd sang his song. Rollins mentioned that 12 years ago he and Roman entered this arena in a helicopter (as part of the Shield). Seth said that they have a long history together and that they accomplished their mission. Roman said that Seth keeps saying “we”, but in reality “we” died a long time ago. Roman said he’s been doing everything alone for a long time. Romans said he made this place what it is today and that he took this company to the current successes it’s having. He questioned what Seth has actually done. Rollins said that Roman’s mindset is what forces Seth to keep having to screw Reigns. Seth said that Roman’s biggest mistake is letting Punk, the biggest snake in the world, into the garden by not taking him out at War Game. Now Seth has to clean up Roman’s mess again. Seth signed the contract.

– Punk’s music played and entered with his assigned security to a thunderous ovation. Punk said he came here to “chew bubble gum and sign a contract, and he’s all out of bubble gum.” Punk sat down started flipping through the contract page by page. Roman told Punk to hurry up. Reigns told Paul Heyman to smarten him up. Heyman leaned over and said he knew what Punk was looking for and “it’s in there.” Heyman said that Punk is closing the show at Wrestlemania and will get to live his dream as a Wrestlemania main eventer. Reigns laughed. Rollins was angry and told Punk he didn’t deserve it. Rollins blamed Reigns and Heyman for it. Punk ignored that and thanked the fans for chanting his name for 10 long years. Roman corrected Punk and said that Punk should be thanking Reigns for making this dream happen for Punk. Reigns asked Punk to properly thank him.

Punk got down on a knee and said “Thank you my tribal chief, holder of the ula fala, the head of the table, the big dawg, thank you for allowing a kid from Chicago to be graced by your presence. Thank you, my tribal chief, for allowing me to stand in your ring and thank you so very much. But because of you I will see you in the main event of Wrestlemania. Thank you. But that’s not the favor that I’m owed.”

(Corbridge’s Analysis: That was quite a ride. For months it’s felt inevitable that C.M. Punk would somehow end up main evening one night of WrestleMania. But it was difficult to see how until now. It’s not ideal that the main event won’t be a for a major championship. But Reigns, Punk, and Rollins are three of the biggest stars in the business. They ARE main eventers. So, it makes sense. This is also WWE creative firing on all cylinders. Everyone’s motivations make perfect sense. All three man hate each other. Punk desperately wanted to be in the main event. Rollins doesn’t want anything good to ever happened for Punk. Roman didn’t want to have to keep worrying about this “favor” anymore. I look forward to seeing how Roman reacts now that he found it this wasn’t THAT favor after all. Fantastic storytelling.)