dynamite AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (3/25): Adams’ alt-perspective report on Omega vs. Swerve, MJF-Omega setting up AEW Title match at Dynasty, Thekla vs. Shirakawa for Women’s Title, Darby vs. Rush with chaos afterward

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AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

MARCH 25, 2026

ST. PAUL, MINN AT ROY WILKING AUDITORIUM

AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY CHRISTOPHER ADAMS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Taz, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

-The show began with shots of cheering fans, then immediately Kenny Omega’s music played

(1) KENNY OMEGA vs. SWERVE STRICKLAND

Commentary said this match has “unprecedented stakes.” As Kenny went to the ring, Renee was ringside, where she said Kenny said he has only used his power to make AEW better.

Prince Nana then came out, followed by Swerve. The bell rang at 3:30; the match began with a lock-up, but Nana quickly interfered after a distraction. Swerve got control of the match with a slam onto the ropes and a take down in the center of the ring. Kenny sent Swerve ringside with a hurricanrana, then joined him outside with a splash over the top rope. Kenny controlled Swerve outside the ring, then launched himself at Swerve as he set against the barricade.

Back in the ring, Kenny and Swerve traded chops before Kenny was sent into the turnbuckle. He quickly regained control with a slingblade, followed by a boot to Swerve’s face, a bulldog, and a pin attempt for 2.

Kenny attempted a V-trigger, but Swerve dodged it. They traded holds, but Kenny was able to land a V-trigger to the back of Swerve’s head .

On the top rope, Swerve positioned Kenny for an avalanche back suplex, then they cut to commercial. [c]

In the center of the ring, Kenny and Swerve traded forearms before Kenny landed a series of snapdragon suplexes. On the apron, Kenny attempted a snapdragon suplex, but Swerve grabbed the shirt of Aubrey Edwards, which allowed him to land a low blow and take control of the match. On the barricade, Swerve positioned Kenny for a piledriver, but both men fell into the crowd. They climbed back up, which allowed Swerve to land the piledriver. Commentary said new barricades allow for more traction and less give on moves like that.

Swerve landed a powerbomb and attempted a pin, but Kenny kicked out at 2. After trying to land Big Pressure, Swerve landed a house call, then a Swerve Stomp off the top rope onto Kenny’s back. He then landed a second stomp, pinned Kenny, but was only able to secure a two-count. The crowd erupted when Kenny kicked out. Both wrestlers looked spent.

The crowd chanted ‘Kenny’ as both men met in the center of the ring. Kenny kicked Swerve into the turnbuckle, who reversed a powerbomb by Kenny into a powerbomb/powerslam combo. Swerve dropped his own kneepad, then pointed his finger into Kenny’s head. Kenny met Swerve’s face with a smile, then landed a knee-strike and two V-triggers.

Swerve landed a vertebraker after a series of counters by both men. Swerve covered Kenny, who kicked at 2.99999.

Kenny landed a one-winged angel to pin swerve for 3.

WINNER: Kenny in 19:00 to become the number one contender.

(Adams’ Analysis: Shorter than I expected and preferred, it nevertheless told a compelling story. There was a significant amount of counters, which made the match feel evenly controlled by both men. I am disappointed it wasn’t Swerve, but I can’t fault the decision. Kenny is clearly beloved, and the prospect of watching him win the gold again is promising.)

-Commentary said this match is what AEW is all about.

-A video package played, highlighting Darby Allin’s story so far in AEW. [c]

-Will Ospreay responded to Pac via video, saying they’ve never shaken hands. Will Ospreay said Mox gave him time with his son, but that Will will alter Mox’s life as he did his. “Moxley, I want you at Dynasty, motherfucker.”

(2) JON MOXLEY & DANIEL GARCIA & MARINA SHAFIR vs. DANTE & DARIUS MARTIN & ZAYDA STEEL

The Death Riders were out first. Tony Schiavone said that Moxley wasn’t afraid of Ospreay, but Taz said that once you did something like Mox did in front of family, it brings heat.

SkyFlight with Zayda Steel was out next. The bell rang at 34 minutes as the Death Riders rushed SkyFlight, taking them ringside. In the ring, Shafir and Steel began the match. Marina and Zayda traded blows in the corner, then Zayda landed a flying head scissors. She tagged in Darius Martin, and Shafir tagged in Daniel Garcia.

Mox was tagged in, who then delivered several stomps to Darius in the corner. Darius stood, met him in the center, then delivered a drop kick after trading blows. SkyFlight and Zayda Steel performed triple suicide dives onto the Death Riders’ ringside. They cut to commercial. [c]

Back from commercial, Dante Martin and Daniel Garcia fought, with Garcia controlling Martin. Mox was tagged in and continued attacking Darius Martin. He reversed an attack from Moxley, who tagged in Garcia. Zayda Steel was tagged in, taking down Marina in the center of the ring.

Shafir reversed a crossbody by Zayda, who then countered Shafir’s attack. Shafir got control of Zayda after Yuta grabbed her foot. Zayda was able to counter a doomsday device by shoving Shafir into Mox’s crotch face-first. Zayde tagged in Dante Martin, and both men performed tandem offense on Garcia. Ringside, Yuta delivered a powerful knee strike on Garcia. In the ring, Darius pinned Garcia for 2, but Garcia landed a dragon tamer. After Mox stomped Darius, Garcia pinned him for 3.

WINNERS: Death Riders in 12 minutes.

(Adams’s Analysis: This match never got off the ground for me. It wasn’t bad, it just wasn’t great. The action was too spread out, and it didn’t allow our focus to remain long enough on the sequences. I love seeing Mox and Shafir, so I am biased towards enjoying this chaotic storm of violence.)

-The Death Riders celebrated in the ring, and Mox got a microphone. “Mr. Will Ospreay, it’s not nice to say mean things about people on TV.” The crowd chanted, “Ospreay.” Mox said if Ospreay wants a big, fat grudge match, he has it. “Until then, don’t let your mouth get you into trouble.”

-A video of the Young Bucks played, during which they talked about their mindset post-Revolution.

(3) “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY vs. ROCKY ROMERO

Speedball made his entrance with Rocky Romero already in the ring. The bell rang at 50 minutes. The crowd chanted, ‘Speedball’ and Romero yelled, ‘shut up.’ They locked up in the center, and then traded wrist locks and other holds. Rocky mocked Speedball’s martial arts ability, but was quickly sent ringside. Speedball performed a triangle moonsault onto Romero, then threw him back into the ring.

Rocky got control of the match, but as he taunted the camera, Speeball lined up his spin kick. He landed it, then performed the Ultimo Weapon onto Romero (just barely…I’d call it a miss), pinning him for 3.

WINNER: Speedball Mike Bailey in 3 minutes.

(Adams; Analysis: The match was fun, crackled with some good energy, but lost me a bit when Speedball did not land the ultimo weapon properly. That was an unfortunate ending to a match that told a story of a cocky Romero being schooled by Bailey)

-Footage of MJF and Hangman’s match from Revolution aired, leading into MJF’s return. They cut to commercial. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

-Returning from commercial, MJF’s music hit. “I got the mic. That means we sit down, we silence ourselves, and you show me respect. I am your world champion… you’re looking into the eyes of the man who hanged the hangman.” He said Hangman can never ever be world champion again, after saying the word ‘ever’ over 20 times. He said nobody deserves to be AEW champion more than he did. ‘Big Hebrew’s talking. Shut your mouth… ain’t nobody on the level of the devil.” He said this just as Kenny Omega’s music hit.

Excalibur said Kenny is one of the best wrestlers of his or any generation. Kenny got in the ring and met MJF in his face. They shared words, but we had no audio. MJF asked, “Can I help you?” Kenny got a mic. Kenny said the reason he smelled and looked bad was that he had just had a match, then asked MJF what his excuse was. (You could see hair dye in MJF’s sweat on his face)

Kenny said he never called himself a god, or put himself on a pedestal, as MJF does. But because that is what he does, Kenny said,’ If you want to be the devil, then maybe I should call myself a god.’

Kenny said he should have taken time off when the doctors said he should, which means MJF only beat Kenny when he was at 60-80%. Kenny said he wasn’t going to fall for any bullshit hijinks MJF has to offer, and that he is now 100%.

“At Dynasty, the god vs the devil, you’re on.” MJF turned his back on Kenny when Kenny wanted to shake MJF’s hand to make their match official. Kenny nailed his catchphrase, thanked the people, and then left the ring.

-Renee was backstage with Cope and Cage, who talked about the betrayal by FTR.

-FTR’S music hit, and we saw Stokely walking out with Dax and Cash. He said we shouldn’t care what Cope and Cage have to say. Cash said they chose to dump the dead weight and not carry their carcases over the finish line of their careers. “This is my family now. I don’t need your wife. I don’t need your stupid kids. I sure as hell don’t need you.” Dax said Cope and Cage are just nostalgia acts. He said the fans, the boss, and Cope and Cage know it. “If I’d drop your wife on her head, what do you think I’d be willing to do to you?” Orange Cassidy’s music hit.

Dax and Cash fought with Orange and Roddy as both teams met on the ramp.

(4) THE CONGLOMERATION (Roderick Strong and Orange Cassidy) vs. THE DOGS (David Finlay and Clark Connors)

The bell rang at 18 minutes. Orange and Finlay were in first. Finlay struck Cassidy, who immediately tagged in Roddy. Roddy and Finlay locked up and traded blows.

Cassidy fought Connors and Finlay alone, performing dual hurricanranas on them, followed by a suicide dive onto Finlay ringside. Finlay caught him, threw him into the barricade, and then Connors tackled him. Roddy intervened, but the Dogs overpowered him. They cut to commercial. [c]

Finlay thrust his shoulder into Orange’s stomach in the turbuckle. Finlay tagged in Connors, who immediately attacked Roddy. Orange countered several moves by both members of the Dogs and then tagged in Roddy. Roddy went for a knee strike on Finlay, a baseball slide on Connors ringside, then continued to land offense on Connors in the ring. He drove Connors down and attempted a pin for a two count.

Roddy picked up OC and threw him into Connors. OC landed a DDT on Connors and pinned him for a two-count. OC tagged in Roddy, who then fought with Finlay center-ring. Orange landed a diving DDT on Finlay. As Roddy tried a backstabber on Connors, David Finlay tackled him before Roddy was able to secure the offense.

The Dogs landed the Full Clip on Orange, allowing Connors to pin him for three.

WINNERS: The Dogs in 11 minutes.

(Adams’ Analysis: A fun match with opposing styles and presentations, I loved almost every sequence of this match, and think the Conglomeration vs the Dogs can be a dark horse candidate for best feud. No belts. Just anger, piss, and vinegar.)

-The Divine Dominion spoke in a prerecorded video: “Willow suffered from greed,” said Megan Bayne. “There are no second chances. Just another fatality.”

-Commentary ran down the remaining matches, then cut to commercial. [c]

-Kyle Fletcher was backstage. “St. Paul, Minnesota. Say my full name.” He said he is on his way to being the greatest TNT champion of all time. He highlighted his status as being undefeated in 2026, something not even Kenny Omega can say. He then spoke to Takeshita and said he didn’t want anything to get in their way. Takeshita said nothing will get in their way. They embraced, and both said “Protoshita”.

(5) THEKLA vs. MINA SHIRAKAWA -AEW Women’s World Championship

Mina was out first, followed by Thekla. The bell rang at 38 minutes. Thekla taunted Mina, who then went on the offensive. She dominated Thekla early, landing a DDT off the rope, then followed Thekla ringside. She performed a suplex, then, after some offense, got Thekla back into the ring. She threw herself over the top rope and pinned Thekla for 2. Thekla took control of Mina, and as the action went to the apron, Mina landed a draping DDT, and they cut to commercial. [c]

Thekla held Mina in a submission, wrenching her arm and jaw. Thekla released the hold, then mocked Toni Storm. Mina and Thekla traded blows before Thekla performed her signature spider walk. Mina countered Thekla’s spear with a knee, then hit her on the head repeatedly. Mina landed a missile drop kick on Thekla, then pinned her for two.

Mina then locked Thekla in a single-leg crab, modified. After back-and-forth action, Thekla speared Mina before taking off her belt. The ref got rid of the belt, but Thekla produced brass knuckles. Mina dodged the first blow, but received a punch with them as she picked up Thekla for a suplex. Thekla pinned Mina for 3.

WINNER: Thekla in 11:00 to retain the AEW Women’s World Championship.

-Renee and Kenny were backstage, and Renee talked about Kenny’s journey as a pro wrestling god. Speedball joined them and said he wanted a shot for the AEW belt once Kenny wins the belt. They shook hands for a long time, and Kenny said, “You can let go, pal.” [c]

-Ricochet and the Demand were backstage, and Ricochet apologized for losing his cool after losing the national championship. Ricochet said he should be a contender for the world championship, since the only time he and Kenny fought, Ricochet ‘knocked his block off.’

(6) DARBY ALLIN vs. RUSH – No Count Out

Rush came out first, followed by Darby Allin. Rush attacked Darby early, causing the bell to ring at 58 minutes.

The action immediately went outside, as Rush slammed Darby against the barricade. He went over the back of a camera operator. Rush then slammed Darby into the steel steps, continuing to brutalize him afterwards. Rush threw Darby at the stairs, which made him flip over the steps and land on the barricade with his legs. Darby then took control by tripping Rush off the apron, allowing Darby to attempt a suicide dive. Rush sidestepped it, and Darby went face-first onto the floor. The crowd chanted ‘Fuck ICE.’

Darby was thrown to the floor, and then they cut to a commercial. [c]

[OVERRUN]

Rush stomped Darby face first in the turnbuckle. Charging Darby, he jumped just before getting to Darby. He shouted, “Chinga tu madre” then kicked Darby in the face. Darby threw himself onto Rush, but Rush maintained control of the match. Darby hung rush neck first over the top rope, then landed a coffin drop, followed by a suicide dive onto Rush ringside. Darby put Rush in a steel chair, then bit Rush’s face. He climbed the turnbuckle, then performed a coffin drop kick onto a seated Rush.

Darby and Rush faced off in the center of the ring. They traded blows, but Rush dominated until Darby countered into a Code Red. He attempted a pin for 2. A charging Darby was thrown over Rush’s head into the turnbuckle. Rush landed a leaping elbow strike followed by a missed drop kick. Darby secured a jacknife pin for three.

WINNER: Darby Allin in 11 minutes.

The Don Callis Family ran out. Mark Davis performed a pilderiver on Darby. Andrade was seen arguing with Don Callis as the Family beat up Darby.