FREE PODCAST 3/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review HOG Superclash including Mason vs. Dijak, Shirakawa vs. Shotzi, Amazing Red vs. Guevara, more (67 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland make a return to Long Island and House of Glory for Superclash 2026, with a main event of HOG Champ Charles Mason battling Donovan Dijak in a good match with a bad finish, Amazing Red has a high flying affair with Sammy Guevara, Mina Shirakawa faces Shotzi Blackheart and more. We talk about how this show is one of the best blends of using outside talent while also progressing storylines with promotion regulars and delve into Chris’s most hated current wrestling rule. We also talk about a potential new owner of Triller TV and a new promotion started by Orange Crush and Jonathan Gresham. For VIP listeners, it’s a pair of very news worthy WWEID title matches with Laynie Luck against Allie Catch and Cappuccino Jones against Starboy Charlie.

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