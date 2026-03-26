VIP PODCAST 3/25 – WKH – AEW Dynamite: Omega vs. Strickland, Thekla vs. Shirakawa, Darby vs. Rush, MJF in-ring promo, Ospreay remote promo, FTR, Copeland & Christian, more (34 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the March 25 episode of AEW Dynamite start to finish including Kenny Omega vs. Swerve Strickland, Thekla vs. Mina Shirakawa for the Women’s Title, Darby vs. Rush in the main event, MJF’s in-ring promo, a Will Ospreay remote promo, FTR, Copeland & Christian, and more
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