FREE PODCAST 3/25 – WKPWP after Dynamite: Swerve vs. Omega, MJF shines on mic in agreeing to Dynasty title match, F-Ice chants in St. Paul, Darby bleeds, Death Riders in focus again (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller joined the post-show as an on-site correspondent after the AEW Dynamite in St. Paul, Minn. at Roy Wilkins Auditorium. Wade provides in-arena insight including what happened after Dynamite went off the air, Tony Khan’s speeches to the crowd, four loud “F— Ice” chants, and more. The rest of the show, PWTorch’s Brian Zilem and Taylor Halley talk with live chat interactions about all key aspects of the show which included Kenny Omega vs. Swerve Strickland to earn no. 1 contendership, praise for MJF’s mic work leading up to him agreeing to defend against Omega at Dynasty, thoughts on the Death Riders at this time, The Dogs getting a tag team match win, Darby vs. Rush, and much more.



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