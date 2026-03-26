AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES (3/25): Brody King only appearing after TV show ended, Omega vs. Strickland, Taz returns to commentary, Darby video package

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

HITS

WELCOME BACK TAZ!

I can’t tell you how much Taz being on commentary makes a difference in my enjoyment watching the show. Okay, I can tell you. It’s huge. There is just something about having an experienced former wrestler dropping knowledge and having a great time doing it. Bryan Daneilson and Nigel McGuinness are great, but there is only one Taz and he makes my viewing experience so much better.

KENNY OMEGA VS. SWERVE STRICKLAND

It was a great decision to start the show with this match. Having Kenny Omega come out first got the crowd going and they were into it the entire time. The match lived up to expectations and after a while I forgot to try and find my pal and podcast partner Joel Dehnel in the crowd and just enjoyed the action!

Omega continues to turn back the clock. He’s clearly not as quick and nimble as he was eight years ago, but he’s showing more power, physicality, and intensity and that worked in this battle. Swerve is underrated in his ability to make his opponent look great and he did a fantastic job in this match making Omega look like the number one contender for the World Title.

I like that they came back to Omega a couple more times during the show to hammer home the importance of the main event for Dynasty. Omega’s in-ring promo was a little uneven and too long, but the point was made and I understand his motivation that he’s in much better condition than his last encounter with MJF.

QUICK HITS

– The Darby Allin video package was well done. It’s important to remind people all of what he’s meant to the company and it’s always cool seeing some of that old footage. ‘Member when Darby fell through the plate of glass???…. That was sick!

– Will Ospreay’s backstage promo was pretty emotional. It’s cool to see him go to that place and set up a match with Jon Moxley where everyone listening can understand the reasons he wants revenge for what was done to him last year.

– The six-person tag match with the Death Riders vs. Top Flight was entertaining, but not as entertaining as seeing my man Joel Dehnel looking like a tough guy right behind Moxley as he entered through the crowd! We will certainly discuss that on our podcast. Details below!

– Adam Copeland & Christian had a solid backstage promo filled with emotion while FTR performed some solid heel work in front of the crowd. They are easy to hate which should make the match in Canada have a clear fan favorite. I probably would have placed this later in the show as it came right after the Omega and MJF chat and that was a lot of talking in a row, but that’s the producer in me coming out!

– That was a good win by The Dogs. They need to continue to rack up wins to be taken seriously as a vicious heel group and Orange Cassidy can absorb losses and still be Orange Cassidy.

– The Darby Allin vs. Rush match was terrific and exactly what you would expect between those two. It was a fine main event but overshadowed in my mind by a major error by the company that is listed below.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Dynamite: CLICK HERE (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

MISSES

NO BRODY KING = COWARDICE

It’s been a while since I was this disappointed in AEW. How can you not have Brody King on the broadcast in St. Paul, Minnesota?? This is not about AEW taking a political stand. This is about Tony Khan following through with what he said after the Revolution PPV that his wrestlers are always free to support what they believe in.

Minnesota has been emotionally scarred from this ICE invasion and many have rallied around a guy like Brody King. The fans wanted to see him and took it upon themselves to start a loud “F— ICE” chant during the main event which took away from that match for a bit. They barked like Brody to make sure those watching knew they were unhappy he hadn’t been on the show.

I am aware that Brody came out after the show was off the air, but that just upset me more. Unless he specifically requested that he not be on the broadcast, there is no excuse not to have him come out for a squash match early so the fans can show their appreciation to him for what he has stood for.

I see this as cowardice by Tony Khan and AEW to not upset a certain group of people or a network they will eventually negotiate with. Either way, kudos to the crowd for making sure their voices were heard.

RETRO COLLISION MISS

I had to mention this because it bugged me so much when tuning into the Saturday Collision last week. If you have a timeslot placed after the very highly rated NCAA Basketball Tournament and will certainly have eyes on you not only in people’s homes, but in bars and sportsbooks that have had the games on, WHY is Robbie Eagles the first person you see on the screen coming to the ring?? He’s not even on your roster!

Nothing against Eagles, but you have a chance to grab new eyes to your product. Put on one of your biggest stars so people say “Whoa! Who is that? What am I watching?” This was a huge missed opportunity.

(Don’t forget to check out the weekly free podcast I’m part of, “The All Elite Conversation Club” that drops on Fridays the PWTorch Dailycast lineup. Joel Dehnel and I have a great time breaking down all things AEW. Search “pwtorch” on your podcast app to subscribe. Send questions and comments to allelitecc@gmail.com.)