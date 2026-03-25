VIP PODCAST 3/25 – Radican Worldwide with Radican & Lansdell: In-depth look at semi-final and final round matches in NJPW Cup 2026 tournament, Sakura Genesis preview, more (Ad-Free – 48 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch contributor Chris Lansdell for another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. The show begins with an in-depth look at the NJPW Cup 2026 semi-final and final round matches. Radican and Lansdell discuss the maturation of several key young talents on the NJPW roster and discuss how they can build on their momentum from this tournament moving forward. Radican and Lansdell also discussion President Tanahashi saying NJPW needs multi-year contracts and preview the Sakura Genesis PPV lineup. Download this show now!

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