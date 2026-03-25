VIP PODCAST 3/25 – The Nicky’s Club with Nick Barbati: Hall of Fame induction announcements of Sid and Dennis Rodman, the Four Horsemen’s WrestleMania legacy, rankings of the best WWE women’s matches, more (45 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nick Barbati dives into a wide-ranging episode of The Nicky’s Club, reacting to the Hall of Fame induction announcements of Sid and Dennis Rodman and what they each brought to wrestling history. From the mailbag, Nick answers questions about the Four Horsemen’s WrestleMania legacy and how they might be positioned in this year’s event. He also weighs in on recent rankings of the best women’s matches in WWE history and closes with his personal wishlist for production changes at this year’s WrestleMania.

Join the conversation inside The Nicky’s Club—where wrestling feels like the coolest club in town.

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