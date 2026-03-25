FREE PODCAST 3/25 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania 27 hype on Raw, Christian’s future, Orton’s bus, Mick Foley, Jeff Hardy (111 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (3-23-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by cohost Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net to discuss Raw from the night before and take live calls for an hour including questions on the Hall of Fame, Vince McMahon’s attitude toward Eric Bischoff and WCW, Mick Foley, Randy Orton’s bus, Christian’s future, ROH, and more. In the VIP Aftershow, they discuss TNA Impact and Jeff Hardy in-depth, plus DGUSA’s move to Internet PPVs.

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