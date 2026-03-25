News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 3/25 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania 27 hype on Raw, Christian’s future, Orton’s bus, Mick Foley, Jeff Hardy (111 min.)

March 25, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (3-23-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by cohost Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net to discuss Raw from the night before and take live calls for an hour including questions on the Hall of Fame, Vince McMahon’s attitude toward Eric Bischoff and WCW, Mick Foley, Randy Orton’s bus, Christian’s future, ROH, and more. In the VIP Aftershow, they discuss TNA Impact and Jeff Hardy in-depth, plus DGUSA’s move to Internet PPVs.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025