AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (3/25): Omega vs. Swerve, Ospreay promo, Darby vs. Rush, Thekla vs. Mina, The Conglomeration vs. The Dogs, MJF returns, and more

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AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

MARCH 25, 2026

ST. PAUL, MINN. AT ROY WILKINS AUDITORIUM

AIRED LIVE ON TNT & HBO MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur & Tony Schiavone & Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 3,512 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,873. The arena has a capacity of 5,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened on a packed arena as Excalibur welcomed everyone to the show, and said they would be starting with one of the most anticipated matches of the year.

(1) KENNY OMEGA vs. SWERVE STRICKLAND – #1 Contender and EVP match

Kenny Omega’s music played and he stepped through shooting flames out onto the stage. Kenny slapped hands on his way to the ring as the announcers noted the stakes of the match, his EVP status and number one contendership. Renne, in sideline reporter mode, said that Kenny claimed to only use his EVP powers to help AEW and the fans. Swerve’s music played and Nana wandered out on stage, no coffee or dancing. Swerve made his way to the ring, and the bell rang to start the match 3 minutes into the show.

The crowd chanted “Kenny” as the two competitors circled each other. Swerve forced Kenny into the ropes and broke clean, but Nana grabbed Kenny’s foot, allowing Swerve to pounce from behind. Swerve lifted Kenny into a fireman’s carry, dropped him across the top rope, and followed up with a running boot.

Nana oddly started a “whose house” chant and the crowd went along until Kenny caught Swerve with a quick hurricanrana. Swerve rolled to the outside, but Kenny leapt over the top rope and connected with the plancha. Kenny rammed Swerve face-first into the announce table a couple of times and then into the stairs. Kenny delivered a chop, forced Swerve against the barricade and hit a second chop.

Kenny got a running start, charged across the ringside area and drilled Swerve with a. running knee against the barricade. The crowd chanted for Kenny as he broke the count and then set up for a suplex on the floor. Swerve blocked the suplex and shoved Kenny into the barricade. Swerve rolled Kenny back into the ring and followed in.

Swerve caught Kenny from behind with a chop block to the back. Swerve locked in a standing side headlock, but Kenny escaped and they traded chops. Kenny got his feet up in the corner and then took Swerve down with a running face palm dunk. Kenny followed up with Kotaro Krusher. Kenny made the cover, but Swerve kicked out at two.

Kenny brought Swerve up with by the arm and chopped him back down as a dueling chant rang out. Kenny landed to the rolling fireman’s carry and Swerve could not escape as Kenny followed up with the moonsault from the second rope. Kenny hooked the leg but only got a two count. Kenny went for a V Trigger, but Swerve sidestepped and went for a German suplex. Kenny countered it into a German of his own, but Swerve flipped over onto his feet.

Kenny countered a suplex and hit a stiff knee and a spinning heel kick to the back. As Swerve collapsed into the corner, Kenny hit a running knee to the back. Kenny lifted Swerve up onto the top turnbuckle and climbed up with Swerve on his shoulders. Swerve slipped off behind Kenny and climbed up with him Swerve brought Kenny down with a big back superplex as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, both men were down in the center of the ring courtesy of a double boot they showed a replay of. They exchanged forearms in the center of the ring until Kenny ducked one and landed a snap dragon suplex. Kenny hit a second snap dragon and Swerve rolled to the apron. Kenny set up for a third one on the apron, Swerve grabbed the ref by the shirt and then hit Kenny with a mule kick that landed low.

Kenny collapsed to the floor and Swerve hit a kick from the apron to Kenny’s head. Swerve climbed onto the barricade and pulled Kenny up onto the barricade with him. Swerve tried to set up for a piledriver or something, but both men fell off into the crowd. Swerve climbed back onto the barricade, dragging Kenny with him. Swerve went for it again, this time he planted Kenny on top of the barricade with a piledriver.

The crowd chanted “holy shit” and Swerve rolled Kenny back into the ring. Swerve rolled into the ring straight into a suplex that he converted to a sitout powerbomb in midair. Swerve held on for the pin, but Kenny kicked out at two. Swerve set up for Big Pressure, but Kenny countered it into a rollup for a two count.

Kenny charged Swerve, but Swerve caught him with a standing House Call kick. Kenny collapsed into the middle rope. Swerve climbed to the top rope and hit Kenny with a double stomp in the ropes. Swerve returned to the top rope as Kenny sat up. Swerve connected with the Swerve Stomp and went for the pin, but Kenny kicked out at two.

Swerve went for Big Pressure again, but Kenny pushed him back into the corner and hit a flurry of back elbows. Kenny went for a powerbomb, but Swerve flipped through, landed on his feet, and hit Kenny with a powerbomb into a powerslam. Swerve made the cover, but Kenny kicked out at two. Swerve pulled down his knee pad and set up for a V Trigger. Kenny rose to his feet, face-to-face with Swerve. Swerve delivered an open-handed chop and Kenny came right back with a knee strike. Kenny landed a second knee strike and Swerve fell into the ropes. Kenny got a running start and connected with the V Trigger.

Kenny pulled Swerve up and onto his shoulders, looking for the One Winged Angel. Swerve fought Kenny’s hands, not allowing him to complete the maneuver. Swerve slipped off, took Kenny by the arms and set up for the vertebreaker. Kenny rolled out, landed on his feet, and hit Swerve in the back with a knee. Kenny set Swerve up for the One Winged Angel again, but Swerve raked at Kenny’s eyes to escape. Swerve capitalized by nailing Kenny with the vertebreaker. Swerve, battered at this point, was slow to make the cover, and Kenny shot his arm up at the last second.

Swerve set up for another Swerve stomp, but Kenny slid out of the way. Swerve turned around and Kenny caught him with a knee strike. Swerve collapsed against the ropes and Kenny drilled him with the V Trigger again. Kenny followed up with the One Winged Angel and held on for the pin, securing the victory.

WINNER: Kenny Omega in 21:00

-The cut to a video highlighting the death-defying acts of Darby Allin. It could be a long video. They intercut some of the more hardcore moments of Darby’s time in AEW with his voiceover and some announcer calls reacting to the insanity. [c]

-Will Ospreay was backstage said he has an issue with Pac, and anyone that surrounds themselves with Moxley. He told Pac to meet him in Winnipeg and they’ll fix it. Ospreay took exception to Moxley saying he put him on a time out. Ospreay said he appreciate the time off to spend with his son. He said that while Moxley has his reasons for snapping his neck, he will alter Moxley’s life. He signed off telling Moxley he wants him at Dynasty.

(2) THE DEATH RIDERS (Marina Shafir & Jon Moxley & Daniel Garcia wWheeler Yuta) vs. TOP FLIGHT (Darius Martin & Dante Martin) & ZAYDA STEEL (w/Christopher Daniels)

The Death Riders’ music played and Moxley made his way from backstage, through the crowd and to the ring. Marina, Garcia, and Yuta came through he crowd also, but seemingly separate. Top Flight’s music played to bring out the hometown boys. The got in the ring, but before they could do any posing, the Death Riders attacked from behind and the bell rang 35 minutes into the hour.

Moxley and Garcia paired off with Dante and Darius, brawling at ringside while Marina hit a chop followed by a roundhouse in the ring. Zayda came back with a boot and took Marina down with a running headscissor. Zayda went for a running knee in the corner, but Marina blocked it and set Zayda up on the turnbuckle. Zayda kicked at Marina and then hit her with a flying hurricanrana from the middle rope.

Marina came back with a roundhouse and Zayda tumbled into her corner tot ag in Darius. Garcia entered and Darius took him to the mat. Garcia hit a double chop to Darius’ throat, but Darius dodged him in the corner, rammed his face into the turnbuckle and landed a jumping clothesline. Darius made the cover, but Garcia kicked out at one.

Moxley tagged in, forced Darius into the corner and stomped him down. Darius came abck with a dropkick and made the tag to Dante. Dante delivered a bulldog ramming Moxley’s face into Darius’ knee. Dante clotheslined Moxley over the top rope to the floor and then took Garcia off the apron with a dropkick. Marina went to check on them, and, predictably, Zayda, Dante and Darius hit a triple suicide dive onto the Death Riders as they, predictably, went to a commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial as Garcia stomped on Dante. Dante fought back with punches to the gut, but then charged into a back elbow from Garcia. Garcia made the cover, but Dante kicked out at two. Moxley tagged in and hit a few chops before setting up for a back suplex, but Dante flipped out and landed on his feet. Dante landed a dropkick and crawled for the tag, Garcia rushed in and knocked Darius off of the apron. Garcia threatened Zayda as well before turning around into a jumping knee from Dante.

Marina ran in and grabbed Dante by the hair. Dante, without knowing who it was, nailed her with a spinning enziguri. Dante tagged in Zayda who mounted and pummeled Marina. Zayda hit a Tornado DDT, kicking Garcia off the apron on her way around. Zayda hooked the leg but Marina kicked out at two. Zayda whipped Marina into the corner and connected with a running knee.

Zayda climbed to the middle rope and went for a crossbody onto Marina. Marina rolled through and went for a fallaway slam, but Zayda flipped out and caught Marina with a rolling elbow. Zayda hit the ropes, but Yuta picked her ankle, allowing Marina to hit a running knee. Marina lifted Zayda onto her shoulders and tagged Moxley. Marina and Moxley had Zayda in position for a doomsday device, but Zayda fought out and shoved Marina into the post, sending Moxley crashing down.

Garcia tagged in and grabbed a waistlock on Zayda, but she turned and slapped him. Zayda tagged in Dante who tagged in Darius and they hit running strikes on Garcia followed by a double team gourdbuster. Darius made the cover, but Yuta had the referee distracted. Christopher Daniels pulled Yuta off the apron and Yuta blasted him with the Busaiko knee. Zayda nailed Yuta with a suicide dive to the outside.

Darius rolled Garcia up for a two count and then hit Moxley with a spinning forearm. Garcia picked Darius’ leg and rolled through into the Dragon Tamer submission. Moxley knocked Dante off the apron and then planted Darius with the running stomp while he was still stuck in the Dragon Tamer. Garcia hooked the leg and got the win.

WINNERS: The Death Riders in 11:00

-After the match, Moxley grabbed a microphone to address Ospreay. Moxley told him that it’s not nice to say mean things about people on TV. The crowd chanted for Ospreay as Moxley said he knows Ospreay is very upset. Moxley said it’s not personal, and he’s happy to have the match at Dynasty, but not to let Ospreay’s mouth get him in trouble in the meantime.

-They cut to a video of the Young Bucks selling their big loss at Revolution, but noted that their goal remains to regain the tag titles. Matt said 2026 is the year the Bucks are back and it doesn’t matter who stands in their way.

(3) “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY vs. ROCKY ROMERO

“Speedball” Mike Bailey made his entrance, coming down to the ring with his trios title in hand. Rocky was already waiting in the ring. The bell rang to start the match 50 minutes into the first hour.

The crowd chanted for Bailey as Excalibur informed us that Josh Alexander was hurt during their trios match. Bailey took control with a wristlock, but Rocky turned it around and hit a pair of knees to the midsection. Bailey dropped Rocky with a roundhouse to the chest as the crowd chanted “F Don Callis, F Ice too.” Bailey landed with hit machine gun low kicks capped off with an enziguri. Rocky rolled to the outside, but Bailey executed a triangle moonsault from the inside of the ring and nailed Rocky on the outside.

Back in the ring, Rocky ducked a kicked from Bailey in the corner and then went right after his eyes. Rocky tossed Bailey over the top rope, but didn’t notice that Bailey hung on. Rocky posed in the ring and then turned around into a big kick. Bailey hit another spinning kick that dropped Rocky. Bailey climbed to the middle rope and went for the Ultimate Weapon. He just barely clipped Rocky, but he still made the cover for the in.

WINNER: “Speedball” Mike Bailey in 4:00

-They threw to a video highlighting The Texas Death Match between MJF and Adam Page at Revolution before highlighting that MJF would be returning Dynamite up next. [c]