AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (3/25): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25, 2026

Where: ST. PAUL, MINN. AT ROY WILKINS AUDITORIUM

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 3,428 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,873. The arena has a capacity of 5,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Swerve Strickland vs. Kenny Omega – AEW World Championship #1 Contendership vs. EVP Status

“The Toxic Spider” Thekla vs. Mina Shirakawa – AEW Women’s World Championship match

Darby Allin vs. Rush

The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy & Roderick Strong) vs. The Dogs (David Finlay & Clark Connors)

MJF returns

Visit this website during Dynamite for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (3/18): Keller’s report on Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir, Darby Allin vs. Gabe Kidd in Coffin match, Will Ospreay vs. Blake Christian

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Tony Khan’s company placed a bid on WWE before the sale to TKO/Endeavor