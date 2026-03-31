FREE PODCAST 3/30 – WKPWP after Raw: Keller & Griffin talk Stephanie-Cody segment, Punk-Reigns brawl, WrestleMania taking shape, Cena, Penta (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Griffin. They discuss at length the odd Stephanie McMahon-Cody Rhodes segment and what they were going for and where they missed in attempts to be a little too cute about certain things. Also, Roman Reigns-C.M. Punk, Penta’s announcement, Paul Heyman-Adam Pearce, Logan Paul & Austin Theory getting inadvertent help from IShowSpeed, and more with live chat and caller interaction throughout.
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