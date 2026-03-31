VIP PODCAST 3/30 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Stephanie has a message for Cody, Punk-Reigns brawl, Theory & Logan win tag titles, Penta announces ladder match (25 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the March 30 edition of WWE Raw featuring Stephanie McMahon confronting Cody Rhodes at MSG about whether he has the edge to beat Randy Orton and their dads got referenced. Also, the latest with Roman Reigns and C.M. Punk, Penta announces a Ladder match for the IC Title after retaining it against Kofi Kingston, Logan Paul & Austin Theory win the WWE Tag Team Titles and then have an unlikely uneasy alliance with IShowSpeed, and more.

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