Rhea Ripley discusses leaving the women’s division better off when she is done with WWE

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Rhea Ripley says wants to leave WWE with the women’s division better off than she found it when her career is over.

“I feel like after Evolution 2, which is an all-women’s pay-per-view, I feel like we went out there and we showed everyone exactly what we can do,” said Ripley during a new interview on the March 30 edition of The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show. “And I’m hoping that it takes less time now for Evolution 3.

“I really hope that everyone watched that and went, wow, this needs to be a yearly thing because we’re really busting our ass every time we go out there and we’re making sure that we’re making as much history that we can along the way. But we’re trying to set up the future for better things as well. I really want to leave this company where the women’s division is better off.”

Ripley won the Women’s Elimination Chamber match on Feb. 28 at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE to win the right to challenge Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 42. Ripley is a former Women’s World Champion, Raw Women’s Champion, SmackDown Women’s Champion, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion.