NXT PREVIEW (3/31): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, March 31, 2026
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Lola Vice vs. Kendal Grey – NXT Women’s Championship Number One Contender match
- Birthright (Channing Lorenzo & Uriah Connors) vs. Los Americanos (Rayo Americano & Bravo Americano) – NXT Tag Team Championship Number One Contender match
- OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) & Mike Santana vs. DarkState (Dion Lennox & Saquon Shugars & Osiris Griffin) – Six-Man Tag Team match
- Keanu Carver vs. Jasper Troy (with Josh Briggs as special guest referee)
- Kelani Jordan vs. Jaida ParkerTatum Paxley and Blake Monroe face-to-face
- Contract signing for Joe Hendry vs. Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page vs. Tony D’Angelo NXT Championship match at Stand and Deliver
LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV RESULTS (3/17): Miller’s alt-perspective on Jacy Jayne vs. Sol Ruca vs. Zaria for NXT Women’s Title, Tatum Paxley vs. Izzy Dame cage match for NXT North American Title
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: Did the wrestlers make the most of the women’s division being spotlighted with an NXT Women’s Championship Triple Threat and a cage match for the NXT Women’s North American Title?
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