WWE EVOLVE RESULTS (3/25): Cappuccino Jones vs. Brooks Jensen, Tate Wilder vs. Kai Kavari, Mike Cunningham vs. Lince Dorado, Masyn Holiday vs. Kali Armstrong

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WWE EVOLVE TV REPORT

MARCH 25, 2026

ORLANDO, FLA. AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON TUBI

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Peter Rosenberg, Blake Howard

Interviewer: Chuey Martinez

Ring Announcer: Kelly Kincaid

-A very angry Tate Wilder was mid-ring as he called out Kam Hendrix and Harley Riggins. They came out with Kai Kavari. Hendrix and Riggins mocked Wilder, smothering him with sarcasm. Riggins called him “Tater Tot”. That was kind of funny. They said Kavari was ready to face him, and Kavari readily slid into the ring. He took a swing at Wilder, who ducked and dropkicked his teeth in. Referee Joey Gonzalez entered the ring and called for the bell.

(1) TATE WILDER vs. KAI KAVARI (w/Kam Hendrix & Harley Riggins)

Wilder quickly went on the attack and drove Kavari face-first into the turnbuckle. That looked legitimately painful. Kavari came back to snap Wilder’s neck off the top rope, then covered him for a near fall. He stayed on Wilder with a suplex and another one-count. He grounded Wilder with a rear chinlock that took Wilder a minute to escape. Once free from Kavari’s grasp, he came back with a twisting suplex and a picture-perfect moonsault for the big W.

WINNER: Tate Wilder at 3:28.

(Miller’s Take: This was a good showcase for Wilder, who seems to have, thankfully, lightened up on the cowboy gimmick. He actually reminded me of a very young Jeff Jarrett in this match with his super high dropkicks and agility. He handled Kavari pretty easily, much to the dismay of Hendrix and Riggins.)

-After the match, a still-angry Wilder carelessly sent Kavari flying over the top rope and tumbling to the floor at Kam’s and Harley’s feet. [c]

(2) MIKE CUNNINGHAM vs. LINCE DORADO

Cunningham was oiled up and danced like a Chippendales reject before the match. I don’t know if it’s supposed to be arrogant or silly or both. Jha’Quan McNair was shown sitting in the VIP Lounge. They took a few seconds before locking up. Cunningham got in one offensive move before feeling the need to pose like an idiot, which allowed Dorado to easily take control of the match. Cunningham hit a shoulder breaker, focusing on the heavily taped shoulder of Dorado. With his opponent on the floor, Cunningham landed a beautiful twisting plancha to the outside. Back in the ring, he ran the ropes to pick up speed before laying in an explosive lariat.

Cunningham hit a spinebuster for a near fall, then threw some pretty good-looking punches. He continued to mug for the camera during the match. He tried tearing the tape off Dorado’s shoulder, but he came back with a clothesline, a spin wheel kick, and a backstabber. Dorado executed a thrilling senton dive between the second and top ropes to the floor that leveled young Mr. Cunningham. He nailed a handstand off the ropes into a cutter that Cunningham sold like he was The Rock eating a Stone Cold Stunner, but it only resulted in a two-count. With Dorado perched on the ropes, Cunningham turned a superplex into an incredible Falcon’s Arrow for a near fall. He went for a powerbomb, but Dorado changed direction and turned it into a rollup for the pinfall.

WINNER: Lince Dorado at 8:16.

(Miller’s Take: Clocking in at a little over eight minutes, this was a bit long for an Evolve match. Dorado was excellent, as usual, and Cunningham gave a good showing for himself. The character he’s developing is a bit strange, but oddly entertaining. Good in-ring action with some pretty crisp and exciting high spots thrown in.)

-Chuey Martinez caught Dorado after the match for a post-match interview. He put over his opponent and thanked him for the match. Cunningham reciprocated the appreciation, saying he learned a lot from him, and the two men shook hands.

-In the Foreman’s office, Timothy Thatcher explained that Kendal Grey didn’t just hold the Evolve championship; she earned it. He said she set the new standard for working in Evolve and earned her call-up to NXT. He announced that in three weeks, there would be an eliminator gauntlet to determine a new champion, with the rules being the same as the eliminator gauntlet the men had on NXT last night. He also announced a fatal four-way match for next week to determine the final gauntlet entry involving Nikkita Lyons, PJ Vasa, Wendy Choo, and Laynie Luck. He added that new prospects from Europe and North America had been signed and will debut next week. He put on his hard hat and growled, “Let’s get to work!” [c]

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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(3) MASYN HOLIDAY (w/Layla Diggs) vs. KALI ARMSTRONG

Holiday and Diggs danced their way to the ring before Armstrong made her entrance. When the bell rang, Armstrong backed Holiday into the corner, threw some hard gut shots, then speared her into the corner. Holiday came back with some good punches and chops but got caught on the crisscross with a big powerslam by Armstrong. The former champ picked up speed and hit a Kali Konnection for the victory.

WINNER: Kali Armstrong at 1:12.

(Miller’s Take: Holiday can go, but she wasn’t much more than a warm body for Armstrong to dominate. This was like Armstrong hitting the reset button with a quick, decisive win to regain her momentum.)

-After the match, Armstrong called for Timothy Thatcher and said she was ready.

-Another Braxton Cole video aired where he bragged about his intellect. He comes across as a spoiled brat who thinks way too highly of himself.

(4) CAPPUCCINO JONES vs. BROOKS JENSEN

Before the match, both men cut promos on each other. Jensen missed a dive at Jones as the bell rang, allowing Jones to take control of the match and bounce Jensen to the floor before they cut to a commercial break. [c]

Back from the break, Jones remained in control of the match until Jensen lifted the apron to catch Jones as he attempted a baseball slide. After beating on him for a few seconds, he got Jones back in the ring, then knocked him back to the floor. He bounced Cappuccino’s head off the mat, then kneed him in the head for a two-count. He again pitched Jones out of the ring to work him over. Back in the ring, Jensen stomped him into the mat, but only got a near fall.

Jensen locked in a full nelson and cranked on it. Jones elbowed his way out and ducked a charging Jensen, who collided hard with the bottom rope. Jones tried a springboard off the ropes, but slipped off. Jensen quickly went on the offense and threw Jones into the corner, where he sprang off the second rope with a hard elbow. This time he nailed the springboard elbow off the middle rope. They traded forearms mid-ring before Jones landed a flying press that sent both men tumbling over the top rope and to the floor. As the referee tried to pull them apart, they both shoved him backwards, resulting in the referee calling for the bell.

RESULT: Double disqualification at 8:29.

(Miller’s Take: I can live with this one, as WWE hasn’t made a habit out of this type of non-finish. Jones, other than the botched springboard, looked great, as did Jensen. This is obviously just the beginning of the feud between these two standout wrestlers.)

-After the match, they continued brawling on the floor. The referees ran out to separate the two, but Jensen sneak attacked him with a cowbell at the end of a bull rope. Gee, I wonder what kind of match they’ll have next. [c]

-Kali Armstrong found Foreman Thatcher. She complained that she was gone one week, and now Kendal Grey is gone, and she can’t beat her for the Evolve title. He told her she’d get her chance against Kendal when she moves up to NXT, but for now, he’ll put her in next week’s match and make it a fatal 5-way match. Well, I guess all speculation as to who was going to win that match to be the last woman to enter the gauntlet is now out the window.

-New Evolve Champion Aaron Rourke made his ring entrance to cheers from the crowd. He said it was crazy to be standing out there as their new Evolve Champion. He said the things that were said to him as a kid were mean and made him hate who he was. He reaffirmed that wrestling was his escape. He cited Ric Flair as his inspiration to wear a glittery robe into the ring. He also mentioned Charlotte Flair as an inspiration. He told the Queen she may have 14 championships, but he’s got his first now, and he’s chasing her. With some good intensity, he said instead of trying to fit into the mold, he decided he would break it and make his own.

He said he wanted to set an example as champion and show people that even though they may be different, they can be successful just by being themselves. He told the fans he is unapologetic for who he is, and got emotional as he thanked the fans for their support. He told them he’s privileged to be their champion as the fans chanted, “You deserve it.”

-Harlem Lewis was watching on the monitor in the back and vowed that the Evolve title would be his.

FINAL THOUGHTS: It felt like they packed a lot into one hour. Unfortunately, I’m no longer excited about the fatal four-way next week because the addition of Kali Armstrong pretty much gives away the finish. I do like Armstrong and definitely wouldn’t mind seeing the belt strapped around her waist again. The promise of seeing new talent next week is encouraging. I’m glad they gave Rourke a chance to celebrate and talk about his title victory without someone coming out to interrupt him, which I was fully expecting. See you all next week!