FREE PODCAST 3/31 – WKPWP Flagship: Keller & Radican assess undercard of WrestleMania finally taking shape, New Japan resurgence, ROH’s renewal phases, AEW Dynasty, Matt Cardona treatment, more (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with PWTorch’s Sean Radican. They discuss these topics:
- WrestleMania 42’s undercard taking shape finally, with some standout moments to look for that could be career-boosting.
- Thoughts on Oba Femi-Brock Lesnar build and what kind of match they should have
- A look at the phases or chapters of ROH over the decades and comparing it to the opportunity Paul Levesque has with the new class of rising potential centerpiece or main event stars after this year’s WrestleMania
- AEW Dynasty’s top three matches and thoughts in particular on Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, and Will Ospreay heading into the PPV
- New Japan’s resurgence with the New Japan Cup and four top stars in particular, and a preview of New Japan Sakura Genesis this weekend on New Japan World
- Mailbag topics on WWE’s treatment of Matt Cardona, WrestleMania’s undercard, and whether Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar is the “real” main event of WrestleMania this year
VIP-EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOW
- WWE saving a blockbuster WrestleMania for Saudi Arabia next year or could it be a breakout event for rising new call-ups?
- Is WWE falling into a bad habit of catering to the most immersively informed fans and leaving some more casual fans out of certain backstories with wrestlers?
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