AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (3/25): Viewership and key demo rating data for episode headlined by Omega vs. Swerve, 8-week averages, comparison to prior years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Wednesday night’s (3/25) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 765,000 viewers, compared to 730,000 the prior week and the 619,000 the week before that. The prior eight-weeks (which marks the start of the latest updated viewership tally method by Nielsen) averaged 654,000.

(*Note: Additional viewers watch AEW Dynamite on Max streaming service as of Jan. 1, 2025, and those viewers are not part of the TBS data. That data is not made available. Also, Nielsen Media Research changed their methodology for their ratings estimates in the fall of this year and then again at the end of January 2026, so comparing current data to data before that can misrepresent viewership trends.)

One year ago this week, Dynamite averaged 663,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 615,000.

Two years ago this week, Dynamite averaged 747,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 805,000.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Dynamite: CLICK HERE (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.14 rating, compared to 0.13 and 0.09 the prior two weeks. The prior 8-week rolling average is 0.12.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.17 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.17.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.23 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.28.

The announced matches and segments were…

Swerve Strickland vs. Kenny Omega – AEW World Championship #1 Contendership vs. EVP Status

“The Toxic Spider” Thekla vs. Mina Shirakawa – AEW Women’s World Championship match

Darby Allin vs. Rush

The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy & Roderick Strong) vs. The Dogs (David Finlay & Clark Connors)

MJF returns

(You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com. You can also send live event results and news tips to pwtorch@gmail.com. Also, we’re always looking for volunteer contributors to help us round out of coverage of the pro wrestling scene.)

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