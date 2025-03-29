VIP AUDIO 3/29 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 1 of 2 (3-28-2018): Steph & Triple H training video, Cena-Taker, Reigns-Lesnar, NJPW Strong, Hogan’s top 1980s challengers, more (76 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to part one of the Mar. 28, 2018 episode covering these topics:

Stephanie McMahon & Triple H training video for Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle

John Cena-Undertaker

Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar

New Japan Strong Strong Evolved and what it means to landscape

MAILBAG TOPICS

What Vince McMahon sees in Roman Reigns

Why Todd Martin despises Juice Robinson

WrestleMania 2

Hulk Hogan’s top 1980s WWF challengers

