AEW DYNASTY PPV PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS: Moxley defends against Strickland, Storm defends against Bayne, Omega defends against Ricochet and Speedball, Garcia defends against Cole, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

* These are all of the currently announced matches as of 4/3/2025 at around 5 p.m. EST.*

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Swerve Strickland (with Prince Nana) for the AEW World Championship

Swerve Strickland defeated Ricochet at AEW Revolution, becoming the #1 contender to the current AEW Men’s Champion Jon Moxley (of the Death Riders). Since that time – Swerve has been on a mission to prove to Mox and his crew that he can match their intensity, and surpass it. This was exemplified this past Wednesday night Dynamite when Mox slammed Swerve on to loose glass (ignoring the obvious fakeness of the sugar glass). In the background looms the increasing tension in the relationship between Swerve and his manager Prince Nana caused by Swerve consistently taking his eye off of the prize by letting personal grudges supersede his ultimate goals. Also lurking are Marina Shafir, Claudio, PAC and Wheeler Yuta, as they regularly are. Could Hangman Page and/or Willow come to Swerve’s aid to help even out the numbers game during the match?

Prediction: I predict that Jon Moxley will retain his AEW World Title with a bit of chicanery from the Death Riders but, ultimately, what will cost Swerve the match is Prince Nana finally turning on him and aligning with a new client, possibly Ricochet? I predict that Hangman will also interfere in the match to aid Swerve which is ultimately leading to a strange bedfellows, power team dead set on ending the Death Riders and getting revenge on Nana.

“Timeless” Toni Storm (c) (with Luther) vs. Megan Bayne for the AEW Women’s Championship

Toni Storm finally conquered what had become her greatest rival in Mariah May at Revolution only to be attacked by Megan Bayne and thrust into this most recent feud on the following Dynamite. Bayne has been established as a powerhouse wrestler who is more than capable of handing Storm and ending her newest reign early. Meanwhile – Storm has continually bought-in and delivered on the “timeless” version of herself and has become as over a face in the company as any – including the male roster.

Prediction: “Timeless” Toni Storm will retain her title against Bayne. Bayne’s sidekick Penelope Ford will get involved in the match only to be neutralized by Storm’s butler “Luther”. I think that Storm’s win is ultimately leading to a super showdown with Mercedes Mone. A match that could very easily headline “All In” being AEW’s traditionally biggest annual show.

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Ricochet vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey for the International Championship

Kenny Omega gained the International Title after defeating Takeshita at Revolution and hasn’t been very present on Dynamite since that point. In the meantime – both Ricochet and Mike Bailey won a tournament that ended in a Fatal Four Way to decide Omega’s challengers at Dynasty on a dual pin spot. It was certainly a creative finish. On the penultimate Dynamite before Dynasty Omega and Bailey had an awkward, yet endearing segment where Bailey highlighted his respect and desire to beat Kenny for the Title. Ricochet jumped in on the big screen and quickly threw cold water on the enthusiasm as he has been so good at doing since turning heel.

Prediction: Kenny Omega will retain his International Title over Ricochet and pinning Bailey on his path to, hopefully, unite his title with Okada’s Continental title at “All In”. I expect that Speedball and Ricochet might continue a feud that develops during the course of this match.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Dynamite: CLICK HERE (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, Pac, and Wheeler Yuta) (c) vs. Rated FTR (Cope, Cash Wheeler, and Dax Harwood) for the AEW World Trios Championship

The Trios Titles have felt out of sight and out of mind while around the waists of the Death Riders – but, this match, and the intrigue of the friction between Adam Copeland and FTR certainly makes this match anticipated. The outcome of this match doesn’t feel much in doubt as I imagine that it is a vehicle being used to further the story of “Rated FTR”.

Prediction: The Death Riders retain their Trios Titles over “Rated FTR” and, in the process, Cash and Dax turn on Copeland and hand him a bloody beatdown. I imagine that this is leading to Christian and Copeland eventually teaming against FTR as they soon reunite when Nick Wayne heelishly takes over the Patriarchy from Christian.

Chris Jericho (title) vs. Bandido (mask) in an ROH Title Vs. Mask match

Jericho and Bandido have been at odds for months since Bandido’s return to ROH and AEW. Jericho made things much more personal by snatching the masks from Bandido’s luchador counterparts and Bandido himself. To preserve the Luchador honor and integrity and get his own revenge against Jericho Bandido put his mask on the line for a shot at the ROH Title.

Prediction: Bandido defeats Jericho for the ROH Title and retains his mask, in the process. With the idea of any relevant TV network picking up ROH as weekly programming seemingly dead – the need for Jericho to hold the ROH title doesn’t really exist and Bandido is over enough as a face to be the one to take the title in continue to live in the ROH bubble that Tony Khan has created.

Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole for the TNT Championship

Garcia’s title reign hasn’t been of much relevance since he had a bit of momentum after taking the title off of MJF at “All Out’ last year. Cole has been in a similar purgatory since an ultimately failed MJF feud and unfortunate significant ankle injury. I feel as though the two have slightly elevated each other during this feud – which has been the first net positive for both in several months. Garcia’s Matt Mennard Vs. Cole’s Strong and O’Reilly hasn’t really clicked either.

Prediction: Adam Cole defeats Daniel Garcia to become the new TNT Champion. Cole has a higher ceiling than Garcia and he desperately needs a jolt to get him back on the path to being a top babyface in AEW. Hopefully this is the win that accomplishes that for him.

The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) (c) (with MVP) vs. The Learning Tree (Big Bill and Bryan Keith) for the AEW Tag Team Titles

This match definitely feels like an audible was called after it was announced that Brian Cage of “The Murder Machines” had suffered a knee injury on an Indie show. That being said – Big Bill has done a very strong job, in a two week period, to feel like a formidable contender to Lashley and Benjamin. The most intriguing part of this match is the potential of the progression in storyline, that is MJF looking to join the Hurt Syndicate through MVP’s recommendation and Lashley and Benjamin’s objections.

Prediction: The Hurt Syndicate retains the AEW Tag Team Titles over the Learning Tree. MJF sits at commentary during the match to further increase the tension across the Syndicate and check the box on his mandatory PPV appearance clause.

Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight in a Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament First Round match

The recent AEW debuter, Knight, who we haven’t learned a ton about, was put in this match for a legitimately injured “Switchblade” Jay White who will reportedly require surgery. I imagine that the White injury will significantly impact AEW’s plans for the Owen tournament. That being said – I expect this to be an excellent match.

Prediction: Will Ospreay defeats Kevin Knight to advance to the 2nd round of the Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament.

Mercedes Mone (AEW TBS Champion) Vs. Julia Hart in a Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament First Round match

Mone is coming off of a big win over Athen prodigy, Billie Starks, setting up a big match with Athena, down the line – while Hart has been relatively absent since a significant injury killed the strong positive momentum that she had gained from a strong character change in “The House of Black” that lead to a strong AEW TBS Championship reign.

Prediction: Mone defeats Julia Hart to advance to the 2nd round of the Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament.