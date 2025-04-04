10 YRS AGO – WWE SMACKDOWN TV Report (3-31-2015): Big Show vs. Randy Orton, plus Natalya, Naomi, Miz, Bryan, Sheamus, Luke Harper, Kane, Ambrose

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Smackdown review

April 2, 2015

Taped 3/31/15 in Fresno, Calif.

Aired on SyFy

By Greg Parks, PWTorch Columnist

– WWE Open.

– Clips aired of Brock Lesnar’s destruction from Raw, and what led to it.

– Smackdown Open.

– The show opened with Seth Rollins’s music. He came out, accompanied by J&J Security, The Big Show, and Kane. Tom Phillips was at the commentary table alongside Byron Saxton and Jerry “The King” Lawler, with Michael Cole out selling his injuries from Raw. They showed a picture of JBL giving the thumbs-up in the hospital on WWE.com, with JBL having undergone surgery on Tuesday. They said JBL, Cole, and Booker T. will all be back on Raw this Monday night. Show posed at ringside next to the Andre the Giant Battle Royal trophy. In the ring, Rollins talked about how his plan worked out perfectly. He said in doing so, he solidified himself as the new face of WWE. Rollins discussed his appearance on The Today Show Monday morning and how he had to fly across the country twice. He said Monday night just wasn’t Brock Lesnar’s night. He said if Lesnar hadn’t lost his mind, then maybe they could’ve had the championship rematch tonight on Smackdown. Hahaha, oh, hahaha! Hahaha! Oh man, oh gosh. I mean…no.

Anyway, Randy Orton ended up interrupting Seth’s diatribe and stood on the ramp to reply. Orton said he remembers everything, then paused for a “Randy” chant. He remembered how Seth curb-stomped him months ago, and then how he got his revenge against the Authority and almost ripped Rollins’s head off with an RKO at Wrestlemania. Orton said he’s been owed a championship rematch for a year, since last year’s Wrestlemania. He said Lesnar’s suspension puts him at the front of the line for a title match. Rollins told Orton not to dwell in the past. He said in his WWE, he decides when and where the next title shot happens. Orton said Rollins has never done anything by himself. Orton took a shot at J&J Security as well as Kane and Show. Kane wasn’t happy with Orton’s jabs, and reminded Orton he has plenty of power. Therefore, he said Orton would face Show tonight. If Orton wins, maybe The Authority will reconsider his title opportunity. Oh, and the match starts now. Well, after the break.

[Commercial Break]

– Like on Raw, stills from Wrestlemania were used as a bumper out of commercial break here.

1 – THE BIG SHOW vs. RANDY ORTON

Show whipped Orton into the corner, and ran back-first into him. Orton responded with a dropkick. Show was on the apron and Orton draped him over the top rope, DDT’ing him back in. As Orton set up for the RKO, J&J Security as well as Kane ran in for the disqualification.

WINNER: Orton, via DQ, at 1:18. Hey, for that 1:18, it was pretty entertaining.

Once the damage had been done, Seth Rollins entered the ring. But Orton wasn’t beaten down enough, as he jumped on Rollins with a Thesz Press. Kane chokeslammed him. Ryback ran out and he fought off Jamie Noble and Joey Mercury with the greatest of ease (TM Booker T.). Orton then delivered an RKO to Kane. Rollins looked on with rage (or constipation, one or the other) from the top of the stage. Orton and Ryback celebrated in the ring to Orton’s music.

– The announcers were shown on-camera discussing the United States and Intercontinental Title matches from Raw. They showed a clip of Daniel Bryan defeating Dolph Ziggler, followed by Bad News Barrett’s involvement and the turn of Sheamus.

– Tonight, because of the injury to Dolph Ziggler on Raw via the Brogue Kick, the expected Bryan & Ziggler vs. Barrett & Sheamus has turned into a one-on-one confrontation between Sheamus and Bryan.

[Commercial Break]

– They showed a still photo of Stephanie McMahon slapping The Rock, followed by Ronda Rousey’s appearance. The announcers discussed this incident.

– The Bella Twins had joined the commentary team in advance of the next match.

2 – NATALYA vs. NAOMI

No entrance for Natalya. Naomi cut an inset interview about her desire to get involved in the Divas Title picture. Naomi and Nattie showed tremendous athleticism in the first minute, going to a stalemate after both attempted dropkicks at the same time. Low dropkick by Natalya for a two-count. Abdominal stretch from Natalya. The Bellas talked up Naomi like she’ll be next in line for a title shot. Sunset flip by Naomi was reversed. Sharpshooter try countered to an inside cradle for two. Naomi took Natlaya’s head in between her legs and slammed her head into the mat, getting the pin off that move.

WINNER: Naomi, at 2:19. Solid match from these two. I’m on board for Naomi getting a Divas Title opportunity.

– Tonight, John Cena will talk about his United States Title win at Wrestlemania.

– Next, Roman Reigns in a sit-down interview with Tom Phillips.

[Commercial Break]

– More Wrestlemania-related stills aired.

– An upset Kane was approached by Seth Rollins in The Authority’s office. Rollins said he’s sorry about the RKO, but the look on Orton’s face when Kane teased him with a title shot was priceless. Kane said he was seriously thinking about such a match. Rollins was incredulous. Kane hinted at the match taking place at Extreme Rules. Rollins asked if Kane was really buying into what Orton said. Kane told Rollins he’s better than Orton. Rollins made a comment about how the office stunk, and then walked away. A toilet flushed and Dean Ambrose walked into the picture. He had a newspaper in his hand and complimented Kane on the executive bathroom. Kane said for using his bathroom, Ambrose will face Luke Harper tonight. Yes, that just happened.

– Back to the announcers, who reacted to the Ambrose vs. Harper. They also talked about Roman Reigns. They aired a sit-down interview Byron Saxton conducted with Reigns earlier in the week. Saxton is to Roman Reigns as Jim Ross was to Mankind. Reigns said it was great just to be a part of the main event of Wrestlemania. Reigns said every time he got knocked down, he got right back up in his match with Lesnar. Reigns said he visited Suplex City and made a stop in every borough during that match. He said Lesnar wasn’t ready when he hit him in the mouth. Reigns said he changed Lesnar’s face with his fist. Saxton asked Reigns about his constant smiling during the match. Reigns said it was just the type of fight it was. He said neither man will ever be the same after it. He said Lesnar could not knock him out. Saxton next asked about Seth Rollins winning the belt during the match. Reigns said he had it in his hands, and it slipped through his fingers. He said Rollins chose the perfect time to cash in. Reigns said he told the world he could and he would be Lesnar, and if he had 30 more seconds, he would have. Reigns said he’s beaten Rollins before, so he can and will beat him again.

– The Miz came out for a match, alone. He’s in action, next.

[Commercial Break]

– The announcers hyped the record attendance at Levi’s Stadium for Wrestlemania.

3 – THE MIZ vs. R-TRUTH

Awesome Truth explodes! As Truth came to the ring, they showed stills of Damien Mizdow turning on The Miz during the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Then on Monday, Mizdow beat Stardust. Truth hit Miz with a quick flurry of offense. Scissors kick missed, and Miz escaped to the apron. That drew Truth in and Miz kicked him in the gut. Skull Crushing Finale finished it.

WINNER: Miz, at 1:21. I can’t believe they haven’t paid off Miz vs. Mizdow in a singles match yet. Maybe at Extreme Rules?

Mizdow came out of nowhere after the match and gave Miz the Skull Crushing Finale. Then he put Miz’s sunglasses on.

– Next, the new United States champion John Cena.

[Commercial Break]

– The announcers talked over photos of the Cena vs. Rusev match from Wrestlemania.

– John Cena entered the arena in Fresno at the top of the hour. Cena had a piece of paper in his hand and it looked like the contract for his match with Rusev. Cena referred to it, saying he said that was their Declaration of Independence and at Wrestlemania, the United States Title will get the attention it deserves. He said Rusev as the U.S. Champion made him sick – not because he’s from Russia, but because every time he opened his mouth, he proved he was the world’s biggest douchebag (that last word was bleeped). Cena said Rusev is the living embodiment of the American Dream, yet he constantly put the USA down. Cena said the U.S. Championship, from now on, represents opportunity. He quoted from the Statue of Liberty. He vowed to be a fighting champion against anyone who wants a piece. He talked about issuing the first-ever John Cena U.S Open Challenge on Raw. He said he will continue that challenge each and every week. Rusev’s music then interrupted. Rusev and, surprisingly, Lana walked out.

Lana said what happened at Mania was not an opportunity, but a travesty. She said Cena is not worthy to be champion and that he’s half the man Rusev is. Lana was interrupted during her speech by Rusev extending his hand. He took the mic and spoke angrily to her, saying he did not lose at Wrestlemania. Lana’s accent was really going in-and-out there. Rusev said he is a Russian tank. He said Cena is a coward, just like all the fans. He spoke Russian and said “This is Rusev domain. This is Rusev country. This is Rusev world!” Wonderful. Rusev said Cena has an opportunity, too…to surrender what’s his or get whopped at Extreme Rules. Cena made a crack about Rusev being drunk. Cena said Rusev DID lose at Wrestlemania, and got his but whipped. That brought Rusev to the ring. Cena invited him in the ring to tangle. Instead, Rusev decided to wave his flag harder than ever at ringside. He pointed for the flag to be unfurled over Cena’s head, but no such luck. Cena pointed himself and the U.S. Flag came down. That upset Rusev greatly. Cena pledged allegiance to kick Rusev’s ass at Extreme Rules.

– On camera, the announcers reacted to Cena’s open challenge announcement, as well as Cena vs. Rusev at Extreme Rules.

– Next was another clip of the return of Sheamus to Raw Monday night.

– Bryan takes on Sheamus in a one-on-one non-title match tonight.

– But next, it’s Dean Ambrose vs. Luke Harper.

[Commercial Break]

– A video package aired on Neville.

– More Wrestlemania stills aired.

4 – LUKE HARPER vs. DEAN AMBROSE

No entrance for Harper, but they did show a still of Harper powerbombing Ambrose through a ladder at Wrestlemania. Ambrose rubbed his forearm across Harper’s face in the corner. Low clothesline from Ambrose. “This is like watching chaos and anarchy going on a blind date.” Who is writing Saxton’s material? It’s just awful. Ambrose pounded Harper with forearms, then alternated punches and chops. Cross-body attempt was caught by Harper, and Ambrose was summarily dumped to ringside. They cut to break at 1:46 of the match.

[Commercial Break]

Back just shy of the 5:00 mark, with Harper being dispatched to the floor. A suicide dive by Ambrose was avoided, but he ended up clotheslining Harper anyway. “Ambrose’s mind is like a cocoon of chaos,” said Saxton. Seriously, give me a break. Big boot from Harper back in the ring. They quickly went outside again, wherein Ambrose was thrown into the timekeeper’s area. Harper began disassembling the announce table. Ambrose though dove onto Harper. Before an Ambrose-induced powerbomb could occur, Harper shoved Ambrose back-first into the ring post twice. Harper then powerbombed Ambrose through the announce table. The referee called for help from the back, but I don’t recall hearing a bell. Let’s call it…

WINNER: No Contest (no announcement made), at around 7:35. Good follow-up to the big move from the I.C. Title Ladder Match at Wrestlemania. Too bad the post-match was a little too much like the Lesnar deal on Monday.

Harper tossed some more furniture, put the fear of God into the referees and medics, then finally walked away. Ambrose was being tended to as the show cut to break.

[Commercial Break]

– Harper powerbombing Ambrose through the table was replayed. During the commercial, Ambrose was helped to his feet and backstage.

– The exterior of the Savemart Center in Fresno was shown.

– They went to a previously recorded interview with the Prime Time Players, where Titus O’Neil mocked Big E. Darren Young said Big E. has no rhythm. Titus made fun of Kofi Kingston’s sunken chest and Xavier Woods’s hair. Titus and Darren both shouted “New Day!” but only heard crickets in response. So Titus did his bark instead, then he and Young did the Millions of Dollars dance.

– Sheamus came out with some pretty good new music. Sheamus’s turn on Raw was replayed yet again. Sheamus weathered the “You Look Stupid” storm and actually enticed the crowd to do so on the mic. Sheamus explained that he attacked Ziggler and Bryan on Monday because he can. He said when he was at home watching Raw and Smackdown, he wondered where all the real men had gone. He said Bryan and Ziggler make Kevin Hart look like Shaquille O’Neal. Sheamus shamed the crowd for being disappointed when Bryan and Ziggler fail. He said he’s here to crush the hopes and dreams of fans. He said he promised he wouldn’t rest until he put all of the underdogs out of their misery. Daniel Bryan came out next. The main event is next.

[Commercial Break]

– They continued with photos from Wrestlemania

– Bad News Barrett was on commentary before the match began.

5 – SHEAMUS vs. DANIEL BRYAN

Bryan hamstrung Sheamus with kicks to the legs early on. Bryan did a flip sell on a whip into the corner, which Sheamus followed up with a clothesline. Hard European uppercut felled Bryan. Bryan took over and worked the leg of Sheamus. Sheamus picked Bryan up and gave him a back-breaker. He posed for the crowd as Bryan rolled to ringside. They went to break at 3:45 of the match.

[Commercial Break]

Back at 6:41 with Sheamus in control of Bryan. Knee-drop, then Sheamus picked Bryan up for a suplex and just sort of dropped him. Sheamus slapped and punched at Bryan in the corner, trash talking in the process. Bryan tried to fight back and hit a running clothesline to take Sheamus off his feet. Sheamus was dumped to ringside and Bryan hit a suicide dive. Back in the ring, Bryan hit a dropkick off the top rope. Kicks to the chest from Bryan, but Sheamus caught the final one and set up for White Noise. Bryan fought out at grabbed the arm of Sheamus. Drop toe-hold to Sheamus into the middle turnbuckle. Bryan was crotched on the top rope. Sheamus dragged Bryan down and hit a wild spinning neck-breaker. Bryan headbutted his way away from Sheamus on the apron, but Sheamus pushed him to ringside. Bryan came up bleeding from the forehead and Barrett, behind the ref’s back, gave him the Bull Hammer. “Stay quiet,” Barrett said under his breath to the announcers when he returned to the mic. That was great. Sheamus tried to drag Bryan back into the ring, then decided to just take the count-out win.

WINNER: Sheamus, via count-out, at 14:57.

The ringside doctor checked on Bryan’s cut after the match. They replayed the Bull Hammer from a few angles. Sheamus raised his arms on the ramp, victorious, as the show closed.

