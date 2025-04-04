5 YRS AGO – WWE SMACKDOWN TV Report (4-3-2020): Naomi vs. Lacey vs. Tamina, Nakamura vs. Bryan, plus Usos, New Day, Tucker, Ziggler, Cena

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 5 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

KELLER’S WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN REPORT

APRIL 3, 2020

AIRED ON FOX NETWORK

Announcer: Michael Cole

[HOUR ONE]

-The Smackdown opening theme aired.

(Keller’s Analysis: They have that “virtual crowd” in the opening. I’m actually kind of surprised they haven’t experimented with that in the empty venues somehow on wrap-around screens against the back wall around ringside.)

-They cut to the empty venue and Cole introduced the show. There were ladders on the stage and in the ring.

-The Usos walked out and said they’re about to become Smackdown Tag Team Champions. The New Day theme played next. Big E and Kofi Kingston came out and sang “Oh no, oh no, oh no.” (I’ll be surprised if there are any viewers left at this point.) They entered the ring and gyrated. Big E said they are used to 75,000-100,000 screaming fans, and this year’s situation is unique, but this is still WrestleMania. The back and forth escalated and they ere about to fight when Miz and John Morrison walked onto the stage. Miz said as much as they like to pretend they’re all buddy-buddy, once the match starts, they’ll beat each other up, which will allow them to climb the ladders and retains their titles. Miz and Morrison each climbed a ladder on the stage. Miz said this is why they are the greatest tag team of the 21st century. “Be Jealous!” they said. The Usos and New Day ran to the stage and attacked them. An Uso super kick landed on Kofi’s chin when Morrison ducked. The fight continued with ladders being knocked over. Miz and Morrison actually left everyone lying on the ramp after they were done. Then they climbed the ladders on the stage again with their tag titles.

-Cole hyped the tag team triple threat ladder match. He said this is the only WrestleMania too big for one night. He pushed the WWE Network and PPV providers. He said John Cena was there and he’ll answer Bray Wyatt’s challenge to a Firefly Funhouse match at WrestleMania. Cole said also tonight they’ll look back at WrestleMania 24 and relive Ric Flair’s emotional farewell.

-Naomi made her ring entrance. [c]

(1) NAOMI vs. LACEY EVANS vs. TAMINA

Cole’s announce desk was at ringside. Bayley and Sasha Banks joined him (with no extra social spacing). Cole told Sasha that her title is in great jeopardy with five challengers on Sunday. Lacey put her big red hat on Cole’s head. Cole commented on a clip of Tamina attacking Sasha and Bayley last week. Before the bell, Cole made his obligatory comment about the winner “gaining momentum.” [c]

Cole tried to stir trouble between Bayley and Sasha. He said some say Bayley is the new legit boss. Cole asked Sasha if Bayley is down and out and no one else is around, would Sasha go for the pin. Sasha and Bayley talked over him and called the action in the ring in an exaggerated way. They hugged and agreed they are equal role models. Sasha said she had to go to the bathroom, but she’d be right back. She threw Lacey into the ringside steps. Naomi kicked her at ringside. Naomi then round kicked Tamina in the ring and sunset flipped her for a two count. Tamina came back with a Samoan drop for a two count. Bailey ran up to Naomi and snapped her head over the top rope. Cole noted the (absurdly ridiculous) rule in a triple threat match that absolutely anything goes and there’s no DQs. Tamina then superkicked Naomi for the win.

WINNER: Tamina

-Bayley offered Tamina a handshake. They shook hands trepidatiously and then Tamian superkicked Bayley. Cole said she was trying to curry favor with Bayley and paid the price for it. Sasha walked in and tried to fist bump with her. Cole said she was trying to rekindle the days of Team Bad. Tamina grabbed Sasha and gave her a quick Samoan drop. Cole said Tamina might be the odds on favorite to win at WrestleMania.

-Cole said the Ric Flair Farewell match was up next against Shawn Michaels.

(Keller’s Analysis: Farewell match is a good euphemism for “Retirement match that didn’t lead to Flair actually retiring.” Flair was always the Go-To Guy in the late 1990s to help save WCW ratings when Nitro needed a boost. Can Flair do it two decades later again?) [c]

-Mandy walked up to Tucker who was using a stretch band. Cole said he takes on Dolph Ziggler later tonight. A graphic appeared on the screen briefly that said “The truth will be heard.” Cole paused briefly, but otherwise didn’t address it.

-On camera, Cole said over the past few weeks they’ve been looking at some of the greatest WrestleMania matches of all-time. He said this week is one of his favorites.

-The ring entrance began 30 minutes into the show with the Shawn Michaels ring entrance. Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler had the call. It was tough watching the camera pan past Reid Flair in tears watching his dad’s ring entrance. And a 21 year old Ashley Flair (Charlotte) was standing to his left (our right). A crawler on the screen a minute in said John Cena was coming up later. They cut to a break 37 minutes into the hour, a few minutes into the action. [c]

A crawled plugged WrestleMania on FoxSports.com/wrestlemania available for $59.99 for both nights. (Or you could get it for $9.99 on WWE Network, or free for new subscribers. They seem to be laying the groundwork to pull it from WWE Network next year, and maybe the empty-venue and COVID-19 caused that to be delayed a year.) They cut to another break 47 minutes into the hour. [c]

My PWTorch Newsletter cover story on this match from 12 years ago (issue #1018/1019)…

COVER STORY HEADLINE: A Five–Star Finish for Ric Flair

HEADLINE ANALYSIS

By Wade Keller, Torch editor

The biggest, most devout Ric Flair fan could not have devised a more appropriate final weekend for the retiring star. Flair, the greatest pro wrestler in history by almost any definition, had a weekend that suited his achievements.

The weekend began with a classy induction into the WWE Hall of Fame on Saturday night, peaked with a stellar five–star final match against Shawn Michaels on Sunday night in front of 70,000 at the Citrus Bowl, and closed with 20 minute retirement ceremony live on Raw featuring a gathering of many of the wrestlers of past and present who helped make his career as special as it was.

So much could have gone wrong or been disappointing or not lived up to hopes and expectations. Nothing did go wrong. Everything lived up to or exceeded expectations.

What was most gratifying was that in Flair’s final match, he lived up to his reputation for being a great worker. With considerable help from co–star Shawn Michaels, Flair delivered one of absolutely the best matches of his career. Maybe the best in many respects. It is not charity to rate their match five–stars. It was that dramatic and that well played out. It was perfect.

For twenty dramatic minutes, Flair and Michaels had a fight. They slapped, chopped, punched, dove onto, and flipped over each other leading to one of the best match finishes in pro wrestling history. After a string of dramatic, believable near falls, Michaels set up his Sweet Chin Music superkick in the corner. As he stomped the mat and waited for Flair to rise, he seemed to lose his will to finish off his idol. He hesitated. Flair finally stood up. He looked over at Michaels and signalled for him to bring it on. Michaels mouthed, “I’m sorry, I love you,” then he kicked Flair flush in the face. Flair went down hard and fast. Michaels dropped to his knees and made the final cover.

Referee Charles Robinson, one of the biggest fans of Flair who ever lived, counted to three. When that hand slapped the mat the third time, something felt different. Immediately. Pro wrestling’s greatest wrestler for as long as most everyone watching had ever been a wrestling fan was over. Unlike many retirements in the past, including one by Flair more than a decade ago, this one felt real. Because of Flair’s age, mostly, but also because a big enough deal was being made of this that it felt like they were serious. Flair was retiring

The finish of the match may be a subject of debate. Did Flair say “bring it on” to Michaels because he wanted to fight some more, but fell prey to the kick. Or did Flair tell Michaels to bring it on because he was ready for the final blow because he had given it his all and knew he couldn’t give it any more. Was he, in essence, dramatically volunteering to end his career on his terms, at that chosen moment?

Michaels, overwhelmed with emotion, hugged Flair’s head in a scene that could have been in a war movie with a soldier leaning over a fallen friend. He spoke a few emotionally charged words into Flair’s ear, then quickly slid out of the ring, leaving Flair to have this moment all to himself.

Flair eventually sat up and looked around. He saw 70,000 fans cheering. Flair left the ring for the final time as an active wrestler, hugged his crying family (kids and wife) at ringside, and then took the long walk back to the locker room as fireworks shot over his head. It was an image that will be burned into many fans’ memories as the end of an era. Not since the final episode of WCW Nitro aired has something so significant come to an end in the industry with millions of fans watching together.

Perhaps no weekend in pro wrestling history had more genuine emotion shared by wrestlers and fans collectively than this one. From the Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night to the Flair–Michaels five–star classic on Sunday to Flair’s farewell segment on Raw on Monday, it was three draining, but satisfying days.

The storybook final weekend for Flair made it easier for everyone who has followed and appreciated his career to accept the end of it. As broken up as he was at the Hall of Fame ceremony and before and after his match at WrestleMania, he seemed at peace on Raw on Monday when walking to the ring to say farewell. Flair’s final Raw appearance was pro wrestling fans’ equivalent to May 22, 1982 for Americans who watched Johnny Carson say goodbye. There are many ready to step in and fill Flair’s shoes, but pro wrestling will never feel the same knowing his full time career is over.

Will there be another match down the line? Flair said never. On Raw, he said he was through. He seemed to mean it. He also told everyone not to feel sadness. He seemed to be genuinely at peace with the timing. Flair has never been more ready to move on to the next phase of his life. There was a time where stepping away from an active in–ring career would have been difficult to do. Flair, in recent years, has become more grounded and more ready for life after wrestling than ever.

A perfect final weekend makes it easier for everyone to accept. It’s over.

My match analysis and star rating:

STAR RATING: ***** –– That couldn’t have been done better. Twenty minutes of history. A mistimed flip or a failed bridge up didn’t matter here. This was just tremendously executed. NOTE: PWTORCH VIP MEMBERS (VIP SIGN-UP INFO) can read the full newsletter covering the historic match and all of WrestleMania 24 weekend HERE.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Smackdown: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

[HOUR TWO]

-Cole said that was the final match of Flair’s career in WWE. (Flair would wrestle in TNA and elsewhere after this match, unfortunately.) Cole said he had news on match at this year’s WrestleMania. He threw to a clip of Baron Corbin knocking Elias off the platform to the floor last week. Cole said the match is still scheduled for this weekend, but “you have to wonder what Elias’s condition is and if he’ll be cleared in time.” He shifted to announcing that Goldberg would now defend against Braun Strowman.

(Keller’s Analysis: That’s it?!?! They falsely advertised Roman Reigns for a full week and then they just announced the change without explanation tonight? That is peculiar. I expected an angle or some storyline development to explain it. Very strange.)

-Otis was pacing backstage when Tucker walked up to him. Otis told Tucker to leave him a little piece of Ziggler for this weekend. Tucker said he saw Mandy earlier and she asked about him. Otis asked what she was wearing. Tucker said he thinks she was heading to Ziggler’s dressing room “so I think she was just being nice.” Otis got a text and got very excited. [c]

(2) TUCKER vs. DOLPH ZIGGLER

Tucker made his ring entrance without Otis. Cole talked about both being accomplished amateur wrestlers. Ziggler made a comeback with a DDT as they cut to a break a few minutes in. [c]

Tucker took it to Ziggler at ringside, throwing him into the announce table in front of Cole. Ziggler thumbed Tucker in the eye, then gave him a Zig Zag onto the ringside steps. The ref called for the DQ.

WINNER: Tucker via DQ.

-Afterward, Ziggler lifted the stairs to smash Tucker, but Mandy and Sonya Deville walked out and Mandy yelled for him to stop. Ziggler stopped and walked away as the Heavy Machinery music played. Otis ran out to check on Tucker. Ziggler bailed out. The screen was taken over briefly by “The Truth With Be Heard” graphic, then someone in a hoodie from behind sitting at a control booth. Then that person spun around and asked, “Are you paying attention? I told you the truth will be heard” His face was totally dark. Then they cut to Mandy backstage with a security cam as Mandy said to Sonya, “He’s big. He’s really big, but I think Otis is cute in different kind of way. And he’s really sweet.” Mandy said she doesn’t think Sonya is supportive of him. Sonya told Mandy to promise her details when she gets home. Mandy left the room. Then Sonya picked up Mandy’s phone and typed a message. Otis then got the text and sent heart emoji’s back. Sonya deleted them. Sonya was then shown telling someone off camera that he’ll get what he wants, and everyone will win. Then the camera panned over and showed Ziggler saying he looks forward to winning when it comes to Mandy.

-Back on the ramp, Mandy was teared up and looking at Sonya. Ziggler looked exposed. Mandy turned and walked away. Sonya asked for forgiveness and followed Mandy to the back. Otis chased after Ziggler, who ran away. Cole said Otis knows he gets Ziggler this weekend at WrestleMania.

(Keller’s Analysis: Well, that fills in with unexpected video proof what seemed like the real story all along. Cole completely under-reacted, though, and it really hurt the segment. He didn’t react with any emotions at all to the revelation. He reacted like he just watched secret footage of someone at Lowes picking out an off-white color of paint for their living room. Should we expect more hidden camera footage of others wrestlers in coming days and weeks?) [c]

-A clip aired of Drew Gulak beating Shinsuke Nakamura last week.

(3) SHINSUKE NAKAMURA (w/Sami Zayn, Cesaro) vs. DANIEL BRYAN (w/Drew Gulak)

Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak came to the ring together to Bryan’s music. Then Shinsuke Nakamura came out with Cesaro and Sami Zayn. Sami joined Cole on commentary. Cole said Sami wasn’t in his usual jovial mood. Sami said this match against Bryan this weekend shouldn’t be happening. Cole said he can’t do anything about it and he’s going to have accept it’s happening. Nakamura kicked Bryan in the back of his head. Cesaro and Sami high-fived as they cut to a break. [c]

Sami was prickly and said he knows how good Bryan is and what he’s in store for this weekend. Bryan came back with Yes Kicks. Cole said he can imagine Sami in the middle of the ring suffering Yes Kicks from Bryan. Sami said nobody has touched him in months. Nakamura made a comeback with kicks. Sami smiled and said he’s suddenly in a better mood. When Bryan applied the Yes Lock, Cesaro interfered for a DQ. Gulak made the save and tackled Cesaro to the floor and then put Cesaro in the Dragon sleeper. Cesaro backdropped Gulak over the barricade. Bryan leaped at Cesaro, but Cesaro slammed Bryan onto the announce table. “Oh my god, yes, yes!” said Sami. Sami said this is a preview and a strategy. All three attacked Gulak and Bryan at ringside. The ref yelled at the wrestlers to get out of there. “This is ridiculous!” she said. Cesaro gave Bryan a Neutralizer mid-ring. Nakamura then hit a Neutralizer. Sami yelled at Bryan that if he doesn’t want to listen to reason, this is what happens. The ref yelled, “You’ve done enough!” Sami then delivered a Helluva Kick to Bryan’s face as Nakamura and Cesaro held him. Cole said if that happens at WrestleMania, it’s all for Bryan. [c]

-A clip aired of the Firefly Funhouse segment last week.

-Cena made his ring entrance and played to the camera. Cena thanked Cole for setting the stage and then Cena addressed the camera. He said one month ago WWE announced they’d continue their performances “right here at the Performance Center in front of no live audience.” He said it’s a message that left everyone asking, “What’s really gonna happen? It’s been a bit of a learning curve. There’s been some meh moments and some great moments, and together we have navigated this uncertainty. Thank you very much for allowing us to do so, because it has led us here, the final minutes of the final broadcast before an unprecedented WrestleMania where once again all of us are asking, ‘What’s really gonna happen?’”

He said on WWE Network, there will be an epic broadcast that will be the most viewed and most talked about in WWE history. He said it’s the first time ever when no one really knows what’s going to happen. He said he’s been challenged to a Firefly Funhouse match and he cannot get a single human being to tell him what that is. He said he doesn’t know if Bray Wyatt even knows what a Firefly Funhouse match is. He said that’s exactly what The Fiend wants. “The Fiend loves uncertainty, because uncertainty can lead to fear, and fear can lead to panic, and panic can lead to collapse,” he said. (Uplifting.) He said The Fiend has dominated the WWE landscape with uncertainty, fear, and panic. “And here we are on the eve of WrestleMania, all of us staring into the uncertain, asking what happens next? “I’m here to tell you what happens next,” he said, stepping toward the camera. “I will not panic, I sure as hell am not afraid, and I will sure as hell squash Bray Wyatt and finish what I started six years ago.” He shook with intensity. He called Bray a poor man’s Mr. Rogers and accepted the challenge.

The puppets showed up at ringside popping up from behind the barricade. The rabbit said, “Uh oh, he’s here!” The lights began to turn off and Cena looked around concerned. When the lights came back on, they were briefly red. The Fiend showed up on the platform in the corner. Cena stared him down as horror movie music played. Then Bray Wyatt suddenly appeared behind Cena. He said, “Let me in!” Then he disappeared when the lights flickered again and Cena was left standing alone.

(Keller’s Analysis: A strange finish to the final show before WrestleMania. Cena did his part, but the show felt soulless and depressing most of the time when it came to the actual WM hype.)