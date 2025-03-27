TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (3/27): Nemeth vs. Slater, Slamovich vs. Jayne

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

MARCH 27, 2025

EL PASO, TX AT EL PASO COUNTY COLISEUM

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Highlights from last week’s show.

-The Concierge was in the ring and introduced Ash and Heather By Elegance. There were two shirtless men standing at ringside with the celebration cake from last week.

(1) ASH & HEATHER BY ELEGANCE vs. GIGI DOLIN & TATUM PAXLEY

Adriana Grace was on commentary. This was a non-title match. Ash and Gigi started the match. Gigi and Paxley used double team moves. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson were looking at a monitor backstage. Spitfire were also shown looking at a monitor. The Concierge pulled Heather out of the way of a Gigi dropkick, which turned the tide of the match.

Heather and Ash tagged in and out to keep the advantage on Gigi. Paxley made the tag and cleaned house. Heather knocked Paxley off the ropes. Ash hit the Rarified Air on Paxley and got the pin.

WINNERS: Ash & Heather By Elegance in 6:00.

Gigi and Paxley knocked Ash and Heather together, then threw Ash into the cake. [c]

(D.L.’s Take: A spirited way to start the show. Match was short, but all action. The addition of the NXT wrestlers is a welcome addition to the tag team division.)

-Ash was upset backstage and said that her celebration was ruined. She complained to Heather and the Concierge and said that she was going on vacation and leaving them to take care of the Elegance Brand.

(2) CHAVO GUERRERO JR. & LAREDO KID & OCTAGON JR. vs. AJ FRANCIS & KC NAVARRO & FRANKIE KAZARIAN

Chavo and Frankie started the match. Chavo took Frankie to the mat with a headscissor. Fans chanted “You still got it!” Chavo dropped KC with an uppercut. KC and Kid had a fast-paced exchange. Kid sent KC to the floor. [c]

KC did a dive on Octagon Jr. on the floor. AJ’s team had the advantage. AJ slammed Octagon Jr. and Kid at the same time and scored a two count. Kid finally tagged in and had an exchange with Frankie. Kid clotheslined KC and Frankie. Chavo made the tag and hit a series of moves on his opponents. Chavo attempted the Three Amgios on KC and Frankie, but AJ broke it up. Chavo successful got the Three Amigos on AJ, which received a huge reaction.

Octagon and Kid did dives onto their opponents at ringside. Chavo hit the Gory Bomb on KC and followed with a frog splash for the pin. [c]

WINNERS: Chavo Guerrero Jr. & Laredo Kid & Octagon Jr. in 16:00.

(D.L.’s Take: The crowd loved Chavo, and he got a huge reaction with everything he did. He looked like he hadn’t lost a step. The definition of a crowd-pleasing match.)

-Santino Marella sat at the middle of a table. Mance Warner and Steph De Lander were at one end and Sami Callihan was at the other hand. Both men were handcuffed. They argued back and forth. Santino made them promise not to destroy any more company property. Sami said Mance would leave in a body bag, and he called Steph a skank. Steph threw a drink in his face. Security broke them up before they could fight. [c]

(3) MASHA SLAMOVICH vs. JAYCE JAYNE

This was a non-title match. After some initial action, Masha did a dive to the outside on Jayne. They fought on the floor. Crowd reaction was split. Masha tried another dive to the outside, but Jayne caught her with a punch. Jayne continued to hold the advantage back in the ring. Masha came back with a knee strike for a two count. Jayne gave Masha a neckbreaker. Masha gave Jayne a kick and a Snow Plow for the pin.

WINNER: Masha Slamovich in 10:00.

Tessa Blanchard attacked Masha after the match. Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee made the save. [c]

(D.L.’s Take: A good, hard-hitting battle. Jayne got a decent amount of offense here and put in a good performance. A good win for Masha).

-Mike Santana video package. There were flashbacks of his recent matches and his feud with Mustafa Ali There were Ali campaign posters on a wall and Santana tore them down.

(4) ACE AUSTIN vs. ERIC YOUNG (w/The Northern Armory)

Eric turned his back to Ace at one point and told Steve Maclin, “This is what trust looks like.” The Northern Armory ran in and blocked Ace. Ace came back with some offense. Eric gave Ace a spinebuster. The Armory interfered behind the referee’s back. Ace made a comeback. The Armory tried to interfere again, but Ace fought them off. Back in the ring, Eric avoided a kick and gave Ace a piledriver to get the pin. [c]

WINNER: Eric Young in 8:00.

(D.L.’s Take: The Maclin/Eric angle continues to unfold. I would like to see Austin moved into something more focused and meaningful.)

-Joe Hendry walked to the ring for a promo. He said he would put the title on the line against anyone from any company. Elijah’s music played and the crowd quieted down. Elijah said he was not the next challenger. He said he believes in Joe Hendry and the crowd started a “We believe!” chant.

Elijah said that people were saying he might turn against Hendry, but Hendry could trust him. He said he had a song to prove how much he liked Hendry. Elijah played his guitar and sang “You Got a Friend in Me.” The crowd sang along. Frankie Kazarian walked down the ramp with his guitar and interrupted.

Frankie said he didn’t like either of them. He said that real men played the bass guitar. He played La Cucaracha. Fans chanted “You suck!” Frankie played a song that insulted El Paso, and he was booed. Hendry and Frankie had words. Frankie said that Hendry and Elijah don’t trust each other. Frankie poked both of them in the chest. Elijah went to slam Frankie, but Frankie escaped and almost pushed Elijah into Hendry. They had a brief face-off but then sang the Goodbye Song as Frankie left up the ramp. [c]