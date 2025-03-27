WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (3/28): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, March 28, 2025

Where: London, England at The O2

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today ??? tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

L.A. Knight vs. Braun Strowman – United States Championship match

The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) vs. Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince) – WWE Tag Team Championship match

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and C.M. Punk to sign contract for WrestleMania match

Visit this website during Smackdown for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (3/21): Keller’s report on Jade Cargill vs. Liv Morgan, Zelina vs. Piper, Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu, plus Seth, Roman, Punk

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Lilian Garcia on returning to WWE, the role The Rock played in her singing the national anthem at WWE events, the 3-Minute Warning attack