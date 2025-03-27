News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 3/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE – WrestleMania Top Ten Look Back: Cadet & Adams name their top ten endings to WrestleMania, with some controversial choices (153 min.)

March 27, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE”, Kurt Cadet and Chris Adams explore:

  • Austin joining forces with McMahaon at WM 17
  • The Heist of the Century at WM 31
  • Belair and Banks making history at WM 37
  • Cody finishing the story at WM 40

