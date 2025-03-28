FREE PODCAST 3/27 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Martin talk new “Dark Side” Benoit documentary, latest WrestleMania hype, Jon Jones, Gronkowski, AEW, more (171 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (3-19-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. Todd and Wade discuss the “Dark Side of the Ring” two-hour special on Vice on Chris Benoit, quick thoughts on C.M. Punk’s starring movie debut, AEW Dynamite review including Cody’s demeanor on commentary and the Matt Hardy-Chris Jericho segment, NXT on USA review including Triple H’s role, Smackdown review including Gronkowski, Raw review including Randy Orton’s promo, plus conjecture on how long fan-free events would be the norm, whether wrestling still happening is a reasonable decision, the latest news on Jon Jones and more.

