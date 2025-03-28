FREE PODCAST 3/27 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Rabbit in a blender, Mandy’s not a prize, Triple H frames Reigns-Goldberg, live callers & mailbag (111 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (3-27-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch.com contributor Mike Meyers to discuss with live callers WWE Smackdown including hype for Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns match including Triple H framing the two men’s different kind of intensity, the latest with Otis-Mandy-Dolph Ziggler, New Day vs. The Usos with Miz & Morrison at ringside, Drew Gulak vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Michael Cole having fun, Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss with Nikki’s enthusiastic commentary, a Firefly Funhouse with a rabbit in a blender, Baron Corbin tossing Elias off a platform, and more with live callers. Discussion also includes whether WWE is taking too many liberties with the narrative structure and rules of engagement with pre-taped segments and what that portends for WrestleMania next weekend.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO