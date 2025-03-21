WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (3/21): Keller’s report on Jade Cargill vs. Liv Morgan, Zelina vs. Piper, Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu, plus Seth, Roman, Punk

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

MARCH 21, 2025

BOLOGNA, ITALY AT UNIPOL ARENA

AIRED ON TAPE DELAY ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of showtime, 8,774 tickets were distributed with a set-up of 9,086. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller will be joined by PWTorch’s Jason Goodspeed to review WWE Smackdown LIVE on YouTube. We’ll be incorporating live viewer comments into the show so join us LIVE!

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Smackdown. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE SMACKDOWN TONIGHT: CLICK HERE

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with an aerial view of Bologna as Joe Tessitore introduced the show. He said there are just 29 days left until WrestleMania. They showed fans lined up outside the arena and then cheering inside the arena. Tessitore said it’s been 18 years since WWE filmed TV in Italy. Tessitore said the crowd had been roaring for hours. They showed wrestlers backstage: Jade Cargill, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Braun Strowman, Jacob Fatu with Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga, and C.M. Punk. The crowd popped for Punk.

-After a dramatic pause, Randy Orton’s entrance theme played and he came out to cheers. Fans sang his song.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Jade Cargill vs. Liv Morgan

Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu

Zelina Vega vs. Piper Niven

Roman Reigns to appear

Seth Rollins to appear

C.M. Punk to appear