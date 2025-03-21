VIP PODCAST 3/21 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Cena’s heel promo, Moxley-Copeland, Ripley-Belair-Sky, Toni Storm. Chelsea, Strickland, TNA Sacrifice, Sting & Luger, Speedball (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

John Cena’s first heel promo analysis including the strengths and weaknesses of the content

What was off tone-wise with Cody Rhodes’s role in Cena heel promo

Jon Moxley vs. Adam Copeland match from Dynamite including the spikes stuck in Moxley’s back and what it says about AEW, its fans, and Moxley himself

Is there any justification for what WWE is doing with Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and Iyo Sky?

AEW’s women’s division with Megan Bayne-Toni Storm set-up and more

Swerve Strickland’s recent comments about protecting his character from social media oversharing

Appreciation for Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, plus Stephanie Vaquer’s role

A review of the TNA Sacrifice event

Lex Luger’s request to have Sting induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame

“Speedball” Mike Bayley

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO