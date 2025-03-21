News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 3/21 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Cena’s heel promo, Moxley-Copeland, Ripley-Belair-Sky, Toni Storm. Chelsea, Strickland, TNA Sacrifice, Sting & Luger, Speedball (102 min.)

March 21, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

  • John Cena’s first heel promo analysis including the strengths and weaknesses of the content
  • What was off tone-wise with Cody Rhodes’s role in Cena heel promo
  • Jon Moxley vs. Adam Copeland match from Dynamite including the spikes stuck in Moxley’s back and what it says about AEW, its fans, and Moxley himself
  • Is there any justification for what WWE is doing with Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and Iyo Sky?
  • AEW’s women’s division with Megan Bayne-Toni Storm set-up and more
  • Swerve Strickland’s recent comments about protecting his character from social media oversharing
  • Appreciation for Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, plus Stephanie Vaquer’s role
  • A review of the TNA Sacrifice event
  • Lex Luger’s request to have Sting induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame
  • “Speedball” Mike Bayley

