VIP PODCAST 3/21 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Cena’s heel promo, Moxley-Copeland, Ripley-Belair-Sky, Toni Storm. Chelsea, Strickland, TNA Sacrifice, Sting & Luger, Speedball (102 min.)

- John Cena’s first heel promo analysis including the strengths and weaknesses of the content
- What was off tone-wise with Cody Rhodes’s role in Cena heel promo
- Jon Moxley vs. Adam Copeland match from Dynamite including the spikes stuck in Moxley’s back and what it says about AEW, its fans, and Moxley himself
- Is there any justification for what WWE is doing with Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and Iyo Sky?
- AEW’s women’s division with Megan Bayne-Toni Storm set-up and more
- Swerve Strickland’s recent comments about protecting his character from social media oversharing
- Appreciation for Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, plus Stephanie Vaquer’s role
- A review of the TNA Sacrifice event
- Lex Luger’s request to have Sting induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame
- “Speedball” Mike Bayley
