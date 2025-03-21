AEW COLLISION SLAM DUNK SUNDAY PREVIEW (3/23): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Sunday, March 23, 2025
Where: Ralston, Neb. at Liberty First Credit Union Arena
How To Watch: TNT cable network
Attendance: WrestleTix reported 2,021 tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 4,600 spectators when configured for basketball.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Death Riders vs. Top Flight & A.R. Fox – AEW World Trios Championship match
- Komander & Hologram vs. Dralistico & “The Beast” Mortos
- Johnny TV vs. Bandido
- Harley Cameron in action
