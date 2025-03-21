News Ticker

AEW COLLISION SLAM DUNK SUNDAY PREVIEW (3/23): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

March 21, 2025

When: Sunday, March 23, 2025

Where: Ralston, Neb. at Liberty First Credit Union Arena

How To Watch: TNT cable network

Attendance: WrestleTix reported 2,021 tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 4,600 spectators when configured for basketball.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • Death Riders vs. Top Flight & A.R. Fox – AEW World Trios Championship match
  • Komander & Hologram vs. Dralistico & “The Beast” Mortos
  • Johnny TV vs. Bandido
  • Harley Cameron in action

