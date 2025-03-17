AEW COLLISION RESULTS (3/15): Ricochet vs. Shibata and Mark Briscoe vs. Mark Davis in AEW International Title Eliminator Tournament matches, Megan Bayne vs. Thunder Rosa, FTR vs. United Kingdom

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT – EPISODE 84

MARCH 15, 2025

LAS VEGAS, NEV. AT THE THEATER AT VIRGIN HOTELS

AIRED LIVE ON TNT AND MAX

REPORT BY BRIAN ZILEM PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard, Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcers: Arkady Aura

[HOUR ONE]

-Soundbites aired with Katsuyori Shibata, Ricochet, Mark Briscoe, and Mark Davis hyping the AEW International Title Eliminator Tournament. Then FTR said they would spoil any chance of the Undisputed Kingdom winning the main event and going for the AEW Tag Team Titles.

-The Elton John’s opening theme played

-Tony Schiavone welcomed everyone to the show

(1) KATSUYORI SHIBATA vs. RICOCHET – AEW International Title Eliminator Tournament

Shibata started the match by kicking Ricochet in the hamstring. Ricochet chopped Shibata’s chest, but he no sold the chops. Shibata whipped Ricochet to the ropes and hit a chop of his own to Ricochet. After hitting a standing moonsault, Ricochet went for a cover on Shibata but only got a two-count [c]

After the break, both men exchanged firearms in the middle of the ring. The crowd chanted, “You still suck!” towards Ricochet. Both men sat down in the middle of the ring and exchanged strikes. Shibata teased doing the PK in the corner but slapped Ricochet in the back of his head instead. Shibata nailed Ricochet with a butterfly suplex and got a near fall. Both men exchanged suplexes, and the crowd chanted, “This is Awesome.” Shibata locked in an STF submission, but Ricochet made it out of bounds to break the hold. Ricochet had a flurry of offsite that ended with a standing shooting star press for a near fall. In the match’s closing moments, Shibata went for the PK, but Ricochet ducked it and rolled up Shibata with his feet on the ropes. The official didn’t see Ricochet’s feet on the ropes, which allowed him to secure the pinfall victory and move on to the AEW International Title Eliminator Tournament.

WINNER: Ricochet at 12:34

(Brian’s Thoughts: The much picked up after the commercial break. The finish ultimately makes sense and protects Shibata.)

-A highlight package was shown to hype up the AEW International Title Eliminator Tournament.

-The Murder Machines and Mark Davis were backstage beating up jobbers.

-Toni Storm cut a promo in a suite. Storm called out Megan Bayne.

(2) POWERHOUSE HOBBS vs. GRIFF GARRISON (w/Jacked Jameson, Preston Vance)

WINNER: Powerhouse Hobbs in 1:18

-After the match, Jamerson, and Vance tried to jump Hobbs after the match, but the Outrunners made the save.

-Lexy Nair was backstage with Thunder Rosa. Rosa said Megan Bayne lacks respect; Bayne then jumped during the interview. Bayne laid in a kick in the gut or Rosa.

(3) MARK BRISCOE vs. MARK DAVIS – AEW International Title Eliminator Tournament

Briscoe whipped Davis to the ropes, but Davis countered with a backbody drop. Briscoe then threw Davis to the outside, allowing him to dive. Briscoe pulled a steel chair from under the ring and set it up on the apron. Briscoe used the chair as a launching pad to hit another dive onto Davis. [C]

After the break, both men battled on the top rope. Briscoe won the battle and hit a shotgun dropkick from the ropes. Both men exchanged stiff chops in the corner to each other. Briscoe went for a lariat, but David did not go down. Briscoe went for another, but Davis still didn’t go down. Davis recovered to hit a reverse suplex and running knee for a close near fall. Davis went for a power drive on the floor to the outside. Briscoe blocked it, and he countered with a blockbuster to the apron.

Briscoe rolled Davis back in the ring to hit a fisherman buster and got a close near fall. Davis hit a stiff-looking power driver for a near fall. In the closing moments of the match, the Murder Machines came down ringside to distract the official, which allowed Cage to push Briscoe from the top rope. Due to the distraction, Davis hit a jumping power drive onto Briscoe to secure the pinfall victory and advance in the tournament.

WINNER: Mark Davis in 12:15

(Brian’s Thoughts: Not everyone needs to look the same, nor does the move set. Davis is a mean guy throwback regarding his in-ring presence and work. Briscoe losing frees up a potential feud with Gabe Kidd that was teased backstage a few weeks ago.)

(4) MURDER MACHINES (Brian Cage & Lance Archer) vs. BRYCE SATURN & EL FATAL & MATT VANDAGRIFF & SONICO

WINNERS: Murder Machines in 0:29

-Post-match Mark Briscoe came down in the ring with a steel chair. Hobbs made his way to the ramp to even the odds, and everyone brawled all over the arena.

-A recap of the main event of the AEW Revolution was shown.

-Swerve Strickland cut a promo in the ring. “Could history repeat itself on April sixth?” he said. “Last Sunday, I did exactly what I said I was going to do, and that was defeat Ricochet to become the number one contender for the AEW World Championship. I don’t take anything away from that man, Ricochet. He is tough as hell. He’s probably one of the best to ever step foot in this ring. Well, he even ruptured my eardrum. But I warned him about stepping into the most dangerous man in AEW, that you would be put down. If you want to challenge me again, I’ll gladly accept it, and I will smack your bald ass right back down again. Now, I’m sorry I couldn’t bring Nana here with me. He’s back at home, safeguarding the Embassy robe so I can focus on the big, important things and the AEW World Championship. Speaking of the AEW World Championship, we’re talking about the top prize with the best roster in the world. To compete for the championship, you have to be great. But to win the championship, you have to be elite. Last year, I was All Elite. Last year at Dynasty, I became the AEW World Champion.

“For 126 days. I was All Elite. History repeats itself because I will be standing across the ring from the AEW World Champion in three weeks, and I will have a chance to lead the dynasty once again. With that being said, next week in Omaha, Nebraska, on Dynamite, you have Jon Moxley facing off against Cope for the AEW Championship once again in a street fight. Funny thing, you probably know this about me and Cope, that me and him, we go way back. I looked up to that man pretty much all my life since I was a kid. A couple of years ago, he was the man who took me under his wing and taught me what it was like to really seize the opportunity. To put it this way, you don’t become dangerous without learning from Rated-R. But make no mistake about it, Cope; I’m going to reiterate something that you taught me a long time ago: Whether you are a challenger, whether you are a champion, you’re in my way. Right now, you’re a legend. You’re an icon, but you are standing in the way of the future of All Elite Wrestling, and I will mow you down.

“Now, we have Jon Moxley, a four-time AEW World champion. You don’t become that without being an elite-level performer. But, Jon, I used to really think that I and you were cut from the same cloth until you mentioned that there’s nobody in the back that can hold down the World Championship as you can. I really don’t believe you believe what you’re saying. I don’t believe you believe anything of what you’re saying, John, so much that we got to listen to this dribble every week, night in and night out, you standing in the back in boiler rooms, talking in riddles. But all I see when I look at you, Jon, is true desperation. Desperation is all you’re going to have to hold on to because to catch a maniac, you are going to have to send a maniac. In three weeks, three weeks time, Dynasty in Philadelphia. Whether it’s Mox or Cope, the outcome doesn’t matter. ”

Moxley jumped Strickland from behind with a crowbar to the back of the knee. Moxley followed up with a curb stomp, driving Strikland’s reputed eardrum to the mat. The camera crew followed Moxley outside, and Moxley said, “Consider that a lesson, Strickland. On Wednesday, it’s over, and the Rated-R Superman is over.”

(Brian’s Thoughts: Excellent promo from Strickland. You saw and felt the pose of someone who wants to be the face of the company. A good angle for Moxley to get involved without the Death Riders.)

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the “All Elite Conversation Club” with Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

[HOUR TWO]

-Lexy Nair was backstage with Thunder Rosa, and Rosa confirmed that she would wrestle Megan Bayne later tonight.

(5) HOLOGRAM & TOP FLIGHT (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) vs. SHANE TAYLOR PROMOTIONS (Carlie Bravo & Lee Moriarty & Shawn Dean w/Shane Taylor)

Lio Rush vs. Action Andretti set up chairs on the ramp to watch the match. Hologram and Moriarty battled to see who could get a bridge pin over the other. Dante hit Dean with a dropkick and started to talk trash to Rush and Andretti. Bravo hit a blind tag, which allowed Dean and Bravo to hit kicks to the face toward Dante. [c]

After the break, Dante went for a tag but was blocked. Bravo hit a flatliner for a near fall. Dante got the hot tag into Darius, and he ran wild. Darius hit Dean with a flat liner for a near fall. Dean and Bravo double-teamed Darius and went for a pin attempt, but Hologra broke up the pin attempt. The match broke down and everyone hit big moves. Top Flight hit a German suplex double team onto Bravo to secure the pinfall victory for his team.

WINNERS: Hologram & Top Flight in 9:08

-After the match Top Flight starred down Rush and Andretti.

-Hologram and Komander challenged LFI to a tag team match.

(6) MEGAN BAYNE vs. THUNDER ROSA

Rosa walked down to the ring with tapped ribs, selling the attack from Bayne earlier on the night. Rosa bull-rushed Bayne with three drop kicks in the corner, followed by Rosa laying in a hard chop to Bayne’s chest. Bayne took Rosa down with a shoulder block. Bayne ragged, dolled Rosa, and threw her across the ring. While Rosa tried to regain her balance on the apron, but Bayne booted her to the floor. [c]

After the break, both women exchanged forearm shots in the middle of the ring. Rosa climbed to the top rope, hit a shotgun dropkick, and followed up with a dropkick to the floor. Both women brawled on the outside. Bayne grabbed Rosa and hit an F-5 to the ramp. Rosa crawled to the ring to beat the countout

WINNER: Megan Bayne in 9:08

(Brian’s Thoughts: AEW did an excellent job selling the story of this match throughout the night. I hope AEW continues to add these details to the Women’s Division. The sky is the limit for Bayne. I don’t say that lightly. At some point, you need to see how Bayne looks and sounds on a live promo, but AEW could pivot from that and allow someone like Stokely Hathaway to be her mouthpiece in the interim. Rosa did a great job working underneath as the baby face and selling her injury.)

-Post-match continued to beat down Rosa after the match. Toni Storm came down for the save, but Bayne won the exchange and laid out Storm with an F-5.

(7) UNDISPUTED KINGDOM (Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood)

Adam Cole and Daniel Garcia joined the commentary team for the match. The crowd chanted ” Tag Team Wrestling.” The Undisputed Kingdom hit a double-team suplex on Wheeler and went for a pin attempt but only got a one-count. Harwood went for a powerdriver but Strong avoided it. Strong went for the tag, but Wheeler distracted the official, so he didn’t see the tag for O’Reilly. FTR hit the heart attack on Strong and got a close near fall. [C]

After the break, Strong hit a backbody drop suplex and finally got the out tag into O’Reilly, who ran wild. The Undisputed Kingdom had stereo ankle locks on FTR. Harwood climbed to the top rope to hit a diving headbutt to make sure O’Reilly released the submission on Wheeler. FTR hit the Steiner bulldog from the top rope and got another close near fall.

Undisputed Kingdom hit double knees to the face of Harwood, went for a pin attempt, and got a near fall. The match broke down. Undisputed Kingdom hit the high-low, and all four men lay in the middle of the ring, exhausted. FTR hit the Shatter Machine on Strong and went for a cover, but O’Reilly made the save to break up the pin attempt. FTR set up Strong for Power and Glory. Strong was able to get his knees up in time to block the splash from Wheeler. Undisputed Kingdom went for the High Low, but Harwood pushed O’Reilly out of the way, and FTR hit the Shatter Machine onto Strong to secure the pinfall victory.

-Adam Cole and Daniel Garcia squared off post-match to promote their upcoming TNT match.

WINNERS: FTR in 16:44

FINAL THOUGHTS: A 7 out of 10 for this show. It was an odd week for AEW, where you needed an excellent follow-up week after AEW Revolution, as you got an essential table-setting episode of Dynamite on Wednesday and a better in-ring product for Collision.