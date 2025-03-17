30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (3/13/1995): Jerry Lawler vs. Bret Hart, Jeff Jarrett vs. Barry Horowitz, plus Head Shrinkers, Steve McMichael, Ernie Ladd, Backlund

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 30 years ago this week in the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter paper copy…



KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

MARCH 13, 1995

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #325 )

-The program opened with Vince McMahon voicing over hype for the Bret Hart vs. Jerry Lawler TV main event, including footage of Jerry Lawler calling Bret Hart a racist. McMahon also hyped Jacob & Eli Blue vs. 1-2-3 Kid & Bob Holly and an interview with former pro football player and pro wrestler Ernie Ladd regarding the L.T.-Bigelow match at Wrestlemania…

(1) The Head Shrinkers fought Jacob & Eli Blu to a double countout. The Head Shrinkers then came to the ring instead of Kid & Holly. McMahon attributed the substitute to Kid & Holly being caught in traffic due to California storms. Afa and Lou Albano were also M.I.A. When the two teams fought to a double countout, the finish was booed soundly by the fans…

-Steve McMichael talked about being ringside for L.T. at WrestleMania and said that Kama has been insulting him so he would be at Raw next week to confront him…

-McMahon interviewed Ernie Ladd about L.T.’s chances against Bigelow at WrestleMania. Ladd said L.T.’s chances weren’t good because he hasn’t trained to be a wrestler, but he would lend him as many tips as he could to help him…

(2) Jeff Jarrett beat Barry Horowitz. Horowitz was interviewed about his chances and he said they were good even though his record on Raw is bad. Horowitz got several near falls at the start of the match. After landing wrong on his knee, Jarrett locked Horowitz in a figure-four and he submitted. During the match McMahon said he would not have a live interview with the president of the 49ers due to technical problems, then changed his mind and said it was because he was called to an important conference call…

-Footage aired of Bret causing Lawler to be eliminated from the Superstars battle royal…

-On the WrestleMania Report, Todd Pettengill announced that Salt ‘n’ Pepa would accompany L.T. to the ring. A clip aired of Salt ‘n’ Pepa in a music studio talking about WWF wrestlers, saying “Big Daddy, come to Mama” and “Bret Hart, whadda’ man.”…

-The M.O.M. turn on the Smoking Gunns was replayed…

(3) Jerry Lawler beat Bret Hart via countout in the TV main event. Bull Nakano accompanied Lawler to ringside which color commentator Jim Cornette said proved that the Japanese people agreed with Lawler in believing Bret Hart is racist against Japanese. Hakushi and Shinja watched the match from the aisle. After a ringside confrontation between Bret and Bull, Bull held Bret’s legs as he was counted out. During the match, they showed Bob Backlund in the crowd. Bret chased Bull, but she hid behind Hakushi. Bret then went after Lawler and beat him up some more…

-Before going to a commercial break, McMahon said that a WWF Superstar would be on “The Tonight Show” on Friday…

-Jarrett came out and agreed to Horowitz’s challenge for a rematch. Jarrett signed the contract and as Horowitz was about to sign it, Backlund attacked Horowitz. As Jarrett cheered on Bob, Bob signed the contract instead. Jarrett then freaked out as he realized he would have to defend the title against Backlund before WrestleMania. The show closed with plugs for next week’s double main event: Razor Ramon vs. Henry Godwinn and Gunns vs. Heavenly Bodies…

Strong Point: Giving Horowitz a personality gave meaning to an otherwise meaningless squash match. The contract angle at the end was also good leaving one to wonder where they’re going with Backlund’s character.

Weak Point: Having both main events end with countout finishes was weak, although the Shrinkers-Blus match was a last second match-up and they didn’t have time to come up with a better out. Overall, though, one of the better Raws from a production value, pacing, and booking standpoint. The wrestling wasn’t bad, but not especially good, either.