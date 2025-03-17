VIP PODCAST 3/17 – Greg Parks Outloud! Analyzing the top babyface options AEW has to end Jon Moxley’s Title run, and an argument for why each is the right choice (23 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This week’s show features a look at the five top babyfaces in AEW who should be under consideration for defeating Jon Moxley for the AEW Title, and an argument for why each should be that one to do so.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO