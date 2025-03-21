AEW COLLISION SLAM DUNK SATURDAY PREVIEW (3/22): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Saturday, March 22, 2025
Where: Ralston, Neb. at Liberty First Credit Union Arena
How To Watch: TNT cable network
Attendance: WrestleTix reported 2,021 tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 4,600 spectators when configured for basketball.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Daniel Garcia vs. Adam Cole – TNT Championship match (everyone banned from ringside)
- Julia Hart vs. Queen Aminata 3
- Konosuke Takeshita & Murder Machines vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Mark Briscoe & Rocky Romero
- Max Caster Open Challenge
