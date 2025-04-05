FREE PODCAST 4/4 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Cadet: Heyman chooses Punk over Reigns, Tiffany-Charlotte shoot mess, live chat, callers, on-site report (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Kurt Cadet to discuss WWE Smackdown with live caller and chat interactions throughout. They begin by reacting to the closing segment with C.M. Punk revealing that his favor is for Paul Heyman to be in his corner in the triple threat match at WrestleMania. Heyman sided with Punk against Reigns’s wishes as Seth Rollins laughed in the background. They also spend a lot of time on the awkward off-script Tiffany Stratton-Charlotte Flair segment, Kevin Owens’s non-fake announcement he needs neck surgery, Randy Orton RKO’ing Nick Aldis, and more including an on-site correspondent sharing details from within the arena.

