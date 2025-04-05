VIP PODCAST 4/4 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Punk reveals favor Heyman owes him, Tiffany-Charlotte gets personal, Rey Fenix debuts, Fatu-Braun brawl, more (32 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Apr. 4 edition of WWE Smackdown which included C.M. Punk revealing the favor Paul Heyman owes him, Tiffany and Charlotte get personal, Rey Fenix’s debut, Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing brawl, and more.

