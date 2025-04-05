News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 4/4 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Punk reveals favor Heyman owes him, Tiffany-Charlotte gets personal, Rey Fenix debuts, Fatu-Braun brawl, more (32 min.)

April 5, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Apr. 4 edition of WWE Smackdown which included C.M. Punk revealing the favor Paul Heyman owes him, Tiffany and Charlotte get personal, Rey Fenix’s debut, Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing brawl, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025