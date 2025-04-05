NJPW JUNIOR GENESIS RESULTS (4/4): Ichiban Sweet Boys vs. Bullet Club War Dogs, Desperado vs. Connors Hardcore match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW JUNIOR GENESIS RESULTS

APRIL 4, 2025

TOKYO, JAPAN

AIRED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD

(1) Mao & Yuya Koroku beat Katsuya Murashima & Ninja Mack

(2) Hiroshi Tanahashi beat Ryusuke Taguchi

(3) United Empire (Callum Newman & Jakob Austin Young & Jeff Cobb) beat LIJ (Bushi & Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito)

(4) LIJ (Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji) beat House Of Torture (Evil & Dick Togo)

(5) Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi & Master Wato & Yoh) beat Bullet Club War Dogs (David Finlay & Drilla Moloney & Gabe Kidd & Gedo)

(6) Ichiban Sweet Boys (Kosei Fujita & Robbie Eagles) beat Bulelt Club War Dogs (Taiji Ishimori & Robbie X) to retain the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Championship

After the match, Master Wato & Yoh challenged Fujita & Eagles to a future title match.

(7) El Desperado beat Clark Connors in a Hardcore match to retain the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

Templario of CMLL challenged Desperado to a match via a video that aired in the arena after the match.