FREE PODCAST 4/4 – WKPWP PPV Preview – AEW Dynasty: Keller & Krol discuss every match + Full Tony Khan Media Q&A on Dynasty (142 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents our AEW Dynasty PPV Preview episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Wade is joined by former PWTorch Newsletter columnist Eric Krol. They begin with Eric’s big picture thoughts on the state of AEW three months into 2025. Then a walk through the top matches with thorough analysis of the hype and potential finishes. They also discuss each announced undercard match.

After that, we present the Tony Khan media Q&A from Thursday discussing Dynasty and other AEW topics.

