FREE PODCAST 4/2 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & LeClair: Final Dynasty hype, did Swerve forgive Hangman, Owen Cup brackets, Best & Worst awards (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair to discuss the Apr. 2 edition of AEW Dynamite including an opening discussion of the show-closing developments with the obviously fake glass Swerve Strickland was slammed onto by Jon Moxley and his crew, plus the noteworthy exchange where Swerve seemed to forgive Hangman for burning his house down. They also introduce the Best Match, Worst Match, Best Performance, Worst Performance of the Night awards. Then they discuss the Owen Hart Cup Tournament brackets with Chris Lansdell along with the Jay White injury news, the opening mixed tag match, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO