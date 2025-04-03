VIP PODCAST 4/2 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: A compelling Hangman-Swerve exchange, Mox & Shafir vs. Swerve & Willow, Owen Cup Tournament brackets, Dynasty hype (21 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Apr. 2 edition of AEW Dynamite including a Jon Moxley & Marin Shafir vs. Swerve Strickland & Willow Nightingale, a compelling exchange with Swerve and Hangman Page later, MJF addresses MVP and Bobby Lashley about uniting in Hurt Syndicate, the Owen Hart Tournament brackets revealed, final Dynasty hype, and more.

