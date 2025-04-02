FREE PODCAST 4/2 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Justin Credible gives wrestler’s perspective on adjusting to wrestling without fans in attendance, safety concerns, Vince stories, more (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from five years ago (3-31-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an interview with guest former ECW Champion Justin Credible (P.J. Polaco, a/k/a Aldo Montoya from the WWF). Justin talks about how wrestlers need to adjust their style when matches take place without fans, safety concerns he’d have as a wrestler when it comes to coronavirus, the complete shutdown of the indy scene indefinitely, ideas for how to continue national cable shows without crowds, what Vince McMahon was like during his days as Aldo Montoya, the strengths and weaknesses of the AEW in-ring style and the quality of the shows themselves, his thoughts on the New Jack-Erich Kulas incident and his experiences with New Jack, the potential of the Impact Players, and more.

