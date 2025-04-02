AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (4/2): Keller’s report on Moxley & Shafir vs. Swerve & Willow, Copeland vs. Claudio, Toni Storm vs. Penelope, plus Ospreay

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

APRIL 2, 2025

PEORIA, ILL. AT THE PEORIA CIVIC CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TBS & MAX

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 2,511 tickets had been distributed as of showtime; the venue was set up for around 2,824 seats. The arena has a capacity of 12,036 spectators when configured for concerts.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Darrin Lilly to review AEW Dynamite LIVE tonight right after Dynamite. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Dynamite during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Dynamite. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER AEW DYNAMITE TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

-They cut right to the interior of the arena as pyro blasted on the stage and Excalibur introduced the show.

(1) JON MOXLEY & MARINA SHAFIR vs. SWERVE STRICKLAND & WILLOW NIGHTINGALE – Tornado Tag match

They cut backstage to Moxley and Shafir walking the back hall and then into the arena bowl. They cut to the announcers who said the Death Riders attacked Jay White earlier and the beating was severe enough to rule him out of the Owen Hart Tournament. Taz said it is a shame. Excalibur said the brackets were reset and will be revealed later. Willow walked out onto the stage. Prince Nana danced out with Swerve. Mox met Swerve at ringside and they began brawling. Willow and Shafir then battled elsewhere at ringside. Taz explained there would be no tags. Willow slapped hands with fans in the front row. Shafir then went after her with knee strikes. Willow reverse-whipped Shafir into the ringside barricade.

Mox and Shafir set up a table at ringside. Swerve tried to drop Mox on the table, but Mox broke free. The bell rang when Shafir and Willow entered the ring 6 minutes into the hour. Swerve held Mox in place for a Willow dropkick off the second rope. Willow clothesliend Mox in the corner, then whipped Swerve at Mox in the corner. Swerve followed with a flying elbow to the back of Mox.

Mox set up a Paradigm Shift on Willow. Swerve then lifted Shafir for a slam, and she yelled, “Do it!” Mox let go of Willow to go after Swerve. Shafir lifted Willow on the edge of the ring apron and dropped her hard onto the table below. They cut to a double-box break 5:00. [c/db]

Back from the break, Mox and Shafir set up a top rope move on Swerve, but Willow ran in and powerbombed all of them, which mean Swerve got superplexed while Mox and Shafir had to act like their landing with Willow initiating the move for some reason hurt a lot worse than their original plan to basically do the same thing. Willow landed a cannonball on Mox a minute later. Swerve then leaped onto Mox at ringside. Willow landed a spinebuster on Shafir for a two count at 10:00. Mox threw Willow to the floor. Swerve went back after Mox. Mox countered and took Swerve to the mat with a Michinoku Driver and applied a sleeper.

Willow powerbombed Shafir onto Mox to break up the sleeper. Swerve went for a House Call on Mox, but Shafir knocked Mox out of the way and ended up taking the move instead. Willow then knocked Mox off the ring apron and knocked him through a table below (which the director COMPLETELY MISSED). Excalibur filled viewers in. Willow then landed the sitout powerbomb on Shafir for the win.

WINNER: Willow & Swerve in 13:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: The match at times felt like a mix of choreographed planned spots and wrestlers standing around wondering what to do next. Just clunky the whole way, but never boring.)

-Mox gave Willow a Paradigm Shift as she was celebrating. Swerve chased him away. Fans chanted, “Asshole!” (That’s so much better than chanting, “One more time!” Good job, Peoria.) They showed a doctor checking on Willow who was on her back selling an injury to her neck. Swerve checked on her, too.

-The announcers shifted to commenting on Dax Harwood grabbing the ref and then shoving Cash Wheeler leading to some intense words.

-Renee Paquette interviewed FTR backstage earlier in the day. Dax said he was fined $10,000, and he asked Tony Khan if he could give the money directly to the referee. He handed the check to Paul Turner and apologized. Turner said he forgave him and he knows things get heated. “This means a lot,” he said. Dax joked not to cash it until Friday. Renee then asked about them challenging The Death Riders for the Trios Titles and asked if they’ll be on the same page. Dax said they’re been together 11 years and the bond can’t be undone by one incident. He apologized to Cash. He said he thought he was a security guard. Cash said they’ll be fine on Sunday, but added, “After Sunday, we have to talk.” Cash didn’t seem okay with Dax’s apologies based on his body language throughout the segement. [c]

-Excalibur revealed the full brackets for the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament. Excalibur said Knight replaced the injured Jay White.

Block A: Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight and Brody King vs. Konosuke Takeshita.

Block B: Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher and “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Wild Card

And the Women’s Tournament:

Block A: Jamie Hayter vs. Billie Starkz and Thunder Rosa vs. Kris Statlander

Block B: Julia Hart vs. Mercedes Moné and Harley Cameron vs. Athena

Excalibur plugged Mercedes & Harley vs. Athena & Julia Hart on Collision on Saturday.

(2) “TIMELESS” TONI STORM (w/Luther) vs. PENELOPE FORD

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Jon Moxley & Marina Shafir vs. Swerve Strickland & Willow Nightingale – Mixed Tornado Tag match

“Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Penelope Ford (with Megan Bayne)

Cope vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Will Ospreay to return