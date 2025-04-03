FREE PODCAST 4/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Fourth Rope Heels Have Eyes Atlanta including Fatu vs. Real1, Hardys vs. Infantry vs. VIF, more (78 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review 4th Rope Wrestling’s Heels Have Eyes Four, a star-studded event fronted with a ladder match featuring the Hardys, Violence Is Forever, and the Infantry, an unexpectedly fantastic title match between Zilla Fatu and Real1 (the former Enzo Amore), some Joe on Joe violence when Joe Hendry matches with Joe Alonzo, and much more. Chris and Justin also take a run-through of WWEID talent’s activities in Evolve and the beginning of the build to the WWEID Title tournament. For VIP listeners, it’s a special look at matches from the Beynefit for Bey show from Future Stars of Wrestling, highlighting Ricochet vs. Rich Swann and John Morrison vs. Ace Austin vs. Lio Rush.

